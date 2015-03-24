Trista Sutter says there's a lot more kissing on 'The Bachelorette'

Trista Stutter who goes down in reality TV history as the first-ever star of “The Bachelorette” in 2003 told Us Weekly that the show has changed a bit since she was on it.

One major change is where the contestants are whisked away. “They get to go on much better trips,” she said laughing. “I went to Seattle and Cabo and Sedona. And now (they’re) going to Marseilles and Paris and Venice…They travel the world.”

Sutter, now 41, is one of the few "Bachelor" or "Bachelorette" contestants to marry their chosen suitor. She tied the knot with Ryan Sutter in 2003. The couple have two children together and live in Vail, Colorado, where he is a fireman.

One more difference is the amount of smooching done on the show.

“I kissed three guys,” she exclaimed. “And I think that the kisses are a little more plentiful (now). It was a lot more innocent when Ryan and I were on."