'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley engaged to Dale Moss, Tayshia Adams breaks silence

The rumors about Clare Crawley’s season of “The Bachelorette” are true!

On the Nov. 5 episode of the ABC show, Crawley, 39, made the historic move to get engaged to contestant Dale Moss despite having 16 men remaining to fight for her love.

“The Bachelorette” had her heart set on Moss, 32, and ended up canceling all of the events leading up to the rose ceremony, which would have given her the opportunity to spend time with the other contestants.

Instead, she asked host Chris Harrison to set up a one-on-one date with Moss, which resulted in the pair confessing their love and spending the night together.

The following evening Crawley accepted a proposal from Moss.

“When you got here, it was like electricity for me because I knew that I had just met my husband. You embodied everything that I want in a man,” the hairdresser told him. “I’m just so in love with the man that you are.”

Moss responded: “From the moment I stepped out of the limo, this was special. I know without the shadow of a doubt that you would go to the end of the world for me and I’ve never had that. I’m so grateful for that.”

“I’ve thought a lot about my mother and what she would think about you. She would absolutely love you. All she’s ever wanted for me is someone who loves me unconditionally and who would be there for me no matter what. I know that I have that. And I love you,” he continued.

Moss then got down on one knee to propose.

“Put that ring on my finger, I’ve waited a lot of years for this,” Crawley said, later declaring herself “Clare Moss.”

Harrison, 49, was left with the task of letting the remaining 16 contestants know that Tayshia Adams would be “The Bachelorette” moving forward.

“We have never dealt with anything like this in the history of our show,” he told the men. “And that's going to cause us to do something historic as well.”

The host continued: “You guys, to no fault of anyone, got a little cheated. If you guys take this leap of faith, you will have a shot at love. Gentlemen, your new ‘Bachelorette’ is on her way here right now. That’s right, you guys have a brand new ‘Bachelorette.’”

“This woman is incredible. She is smart, independent, stunningly beautiful, really kind and charismatic, wants to spend time with you guys, wants to get to know you guys — and most importantly, she really is in a place in her life where she wants to find love,” Harrison told the contestants.

He added, “We're gonna start ‘The Bachelorette’ right now again,” before meeting Adams, 30, outside.

“I wouldn't be standing here, I don't think, if it wasn't meant to be,” the replacement lead told Harrison.