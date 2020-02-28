New 'Bachelorette' lead announced, Twitter reacts

America has its new "Bachelorette" star!

Clare Crawley was announced as the franchise's next lead Monday morning on "Good Morning America."

The 38-year-old hairstylist from Sacramento previously appeared on the 2014 season of "The Bachelor" as she vied for then-bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis. She was one of the two finalists on that season but she and Juan Pablo split, with her infamously telling him she'd "lost respect" for him.

She returned in both "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 1 and 2 and "The Bachelor Winter Games" in 2018 where got engaged to Benoit Beausejour-Savard. However, that engagement fizzled out months after the show ended.

“I literally just found out,” Crawley confessed on the morning show. “So unexpected, can you believe this? Six years later? What is happening?”

She also spoke about her age since Crawley is the oldest "Bachelorette“ franchise lead they've ever had -- "I feel like a lot of people put it out there as this negative thing. For me, it’s just more years under my belt. More years learning and knowing what I want and what I won’t settle for."

As for what she wants in a partner, Crawley teased, “I want a man that will take off his armor. I want a man that is strong but is willing to take off the body armor, open themselves up and be vulnerable. I think that is some serious strength right there.”

“The biggest thing for me is, honestly, it’s all what’s on the inside for me,” she added. “The outside, if you line up all the guys I’ve dated in the past, there’s no one type physically. It’s more, if they go out of their way for me, if they make me feel special. This is about me now. I’m ready for it.”

She will follow the current "Bachelor" lead Peter Weber, who is down to his final three women -- Hannah Ann Sluss, Madison Prewett, and Victoria Fuller. It's unclear where he stands with Prewett, however, after she exited their Fantasy Suite date early when she found out he had been sexually intimate with the other women.

The most recent "Bachelorette" star was Hannah Brown, a former beauty pageant star. After getting engaged to singer Jed Wyatt on her finale episode they subsequently broke up after she found out he had a girlfriend back at home while they were taping a portion of the show.

After the news hit social media, Bachelor Nation reacted with some mixed tweets.

"The Bachelorette" premieres Monday, May 18th on ABC.