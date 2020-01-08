'Bachelor' spinoff 'Listen to Your Heart' to air on ABC

“Bachelor” fans are getting another show to obsess about.

ABC has ordered a new addition to the Bachelor Nation catalogue, titled “The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart.” The network has set an April 13 premiere date for the music-centric show.

According to Deadline, the new series will “unite music and love,” as 20 single men and women embark on a journey to find love through music. Singing well-known songs, both individually and as couples, they will look to “form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings and ultimately, fall in love.”

THE CW RENEWS 'BATWOMAN,' 'RIVERDALE,' 11 OTHER SERIES FOR 2020-2021 SEASON

Once the couples commit to each other, they will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by “some of the biggest names in the music business.” Ultimately, the couples whose performances reveal their love and devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing.

‘AJ AND THE QUEEN' TEAM TALKS 'TAKING WHAT'S BEHIND THE CURTAIN OF DRAG INTO YOUR LIVING ROOM'

“The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart” hails from Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. “Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist will executive produce the series.

The news was announced at ABC’s Television Critics Association winter press tour day and comes only three days after the 24th season of the popular dating show debuted. This season sees pilot Pete Weber, who was recently a standout on the Hannah Brown season of “The Bachelorette,” taking commands.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Listen to Your Heart” joins the list of “Bachelor” spinoffs which includes “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise.”