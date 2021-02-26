'Bachelor's Rachael Kirkconnell releases video amid racism controversy: 'Please stop' defending me

Two weeks after releasing her first statement apologizing for her past racist behavior, "Bachelor" contestant Rachel Kirkconnell released a video where she spoke directly to her fans.

On Thursday, the 24-year-old took to Instagram to share a message with her followers. In the caption, she said moving forward that she will use her platform to "amplify voices that are extremely knowledgeable" about racial and social injustice.

"Pease look into these platforms and sources, this is the first step for change," she added.

"I think that the first big step in all of this is white people stepping up and taking accountability. Things will never change if we don't all work together in working towards this racial progress and this unity that we want," the graphic designer said.

In the video, Kirkconnell explains how she's been educating herself and making changes. She also spoke directly to people who have been defending her actions and asked them to "please stop."

"If you are in my comments or defending me anywhere telling people that I did nothing wrong, that there's nothing to be hurt about, there's nothing to be angry about or offended about, please stop," she said. "That's not our place to tell people what they can and can't be offended about. That's wrong and that's part of the problem."

On Feb. 12, Kirkconnell -- who is a Season 25 frontrunner and dating the franchise's first Black bachelor Matt James -- condemned her past actions which included attending an "Old South"-themed party in 2018 at a plantation and dressing up in a Native American costume.

"I was ignorant, but my ignorance was racist," she wrote. "I am sorry to the communities and individuals that my actions harmed and offended. I am ashamed about my lack of education, but it is no one's responsibility to educate me."

"I deserve to be held accountable for my actions," Kirkconnell concluded. "I will never grow unless I recognize what I have done is wrong. I don't think one apology means that I deserve your forgiveness, but rather I hope I can earn your forgiveness through my future actions."

The scandal has caused longtime host Chris Harrison to step aside after he tried to defending Kirkconnell in the interview with former "Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay, who made history as the first Black Bachelorette.

It prompted backlash and the blowback led to a public apology from the 49-year-old star, followed by a decision to step aside for a time of personal reflection.

James also took to Instagram to address the matter. He called the photos of Kirkconnell "incredibly disappointing."

"As Black people and allies immediately knew and understood, it was a clear reflection of a much larger issue that The Bachelor franchise has fallen short on addressing adequately for years," he added. "This moment has sparked critical conversations and reporting, raised important questions, and resulted in inspiring displays of solidarity from The Bachelor nation."