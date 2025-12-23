Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Then and Now

‘Babes in Toyland’ actress Jill Schoelen explains why she left Hollywood for 29 years

Jill Schoelen starred as Drew Barrymore's big sister in the 1986 Christmas cult classic

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published | Updated
Jill Schoelen opens up about 'Babes in Toyland' and her Hollywood comeback

Jill Schoelen opens up about ‘Babes in Toyland’ and her Hollywood comeback

Jill Schoelen reflects on "Babes in Toyland," now recognized as a Christmas cult classic, her time with Drew Barrymore and her return to acting with ‘Ralph’s Perfekt Christmas.’"

Jill Schoelen, who starred as Drew Barrymore’s sister in the Christmas cult classic "Babes in Toyland," is returning to Hollywood for the first time in nearly 30 years.

The 1986 remake starred an 11-year-old Barrymore as Lisa, a young girl pulled into a surreal fantasy world of living toys, where she must face an evil villain plotting to take over Toyland. 

"Babes in Toyland" — which Barrymore later called "an obscure masterpiece" — also featured Pat Morita of "The Karate Kid" fame and a young Keanu Reeves before his rise to superstardom.

Keanu Reeves holding Jill Schoelen's hand as Drew Barrymore looks on in a scene from "Babes in Toyland."

"Babes in Toyland," a 1986 Christmas cult classic, starred Keanu Reeves, Jill Schoelen and Drew Barrymore. (Everett)

Schoelen is returning to her holiday roots. She recently completed a new film, "Ralph’s Perfekt Christmas," set to premiere in 2026, and released her first seasonal album, "Christmas Is Forever."

Jill Schoelen in a Christmas costume looking festive.

Jill Schoelen told Fox News Digital she was inspired to record a holiday album after filming "Ralph's Perfekt Christmas." (Lesley Bohm)

"What really led me to step away from Hollywood was finding out I was pregnant with my eldest son, Dante," Schoelen told Fox News Digital. "The day I found out I was pregnant, I called my agents and said, ‘I’m done.’"

The actress said that after welcoming her first child, she briefly considered staying in show business.

Jill Schoelen opens up about ‘Babes in Toyland’ and her Hollywood comeback. Video

"Maybe three months after having my baby, I thought I should be open to going back to work," she said. "I called my agents and told them, ‘I think I’m still open to working.’ I had three job interviews and almost got all of them."

But by her third audition, Schoelen had a nagging feeling she couldn’t ignore — she knew it was time to walk away, and this time, for good.

Jill Schoelen wearing a white blouse.

Jill Schoelen said she has no regrets giving showbiz a break to raise her children. (Mikel Healy)

"I remember sitting at an audition for a really good part I was about to get," Schoelen recalled. "I thought, ‘I need to be at home with my baby.’ I called my agents again and said, ‘OK, I really am done.’ I turned that corner and never went back."

Jill Schoelen in classic 1980s fashion smiling.

Jill Schoelen, seen here in the 1980s, walked away from Hollywood for 29 years. (Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch via Getty Images)

Schoelen quietly worked behind the scenes, producing small theater shows. She said she never regretted her decision.

"I really wanted to be a full-time mom," Schoelen explained. "I know that’s not popular to say these days, but as the saying goes, ‘To each their own.’ I grew up in a backward way. In the ‘60s and ‘70s, most of my friends’ mothers stayed home. My mom not only worked, but she also owned her business and was president of her company. I was raised in a way that’s more common for many children today."

Jill Schoelen being embraced by Keanu Reeves.

Jill Schoelen alongside Keanu Reeves in "Babes in Toyland." (Everett)

"For me — and I can only speak for myself — I don’t think it was in my best interest to grow up without my parents around," she continued. 

Jill Schoelen in a striped black and white sweater looking surprised during Christmas.

Jill Schoelen's new holiday film, "Ralph's Perfekt Christmas," will premiere in 2026. (Next Chapter Entertainment)

"I didn’t want my kids to be in that position. I wanted to be a full-time mom and a parent who was fully present. Now, having said that, I do think there was a way to balance both. Maybe I didn’t have to stop working completely — maybe just cut back by 80% instead of 100%. I understand the other side now that time has passed."

Schoelen said "Ralph’s Perfekt Christmas" is her first film in 29 years. Described as "a dark comedy from Santa’s naughty list," it also inspired her holiday album "Christmas Is Forever," which features eclectic covers and an original song, "Mingle and Jingle."

Jill Schoelen acting out a scene with two of her castmates in "Ralph's Perfekt Christmas."

Jill Schoelen said she waited until her children were fully grown to pursue acting again. (Next Chapter Entertainment)

"I took a long hiatus to raise my children," Schoelen said. "When they were grown, I thought, ‘Maybe I’ll dip back into work.’ I was thrilled to make a Christmas album. I thought, ‘This is a dream — I’ve always wanted to do it. I’ve done a Christmas movie, now I’m going to do a Christmas album.’"

Jill Schoelen's Christmas album cover.

Jill Schoelen's new holiday album, "Christmas is Forever," is available now. (Mikel Healy)

"And I have done a Christmas film in the past," she grinned.

"Babes in Toyland" first aired on Dec. 19, 1986. Over the years, it became difficult for fans to find a good-quality copy, and it drifted in and out of holiday TV rotation.

Keanu Reeves carrying Jill Schoelen in a scene from "Babes in Toyland."

"Babes in Toyland" drifted in and out of holiday TV rotation over the years. (TBM/Alamy)

Schoelen admitted she was starstruck by Barrymore, who had starred in the 1982 hit "E.T." The child star came from one of Hollywood’s most famous acting dynasties.

Drew Barrymore posing in front of pink bears.

American child actress Drew Barrymore on the set of Clive Donner's 1986 television movie "Babes in Toyland." (Pierre Perrin/Sygma via Getty Images)

Schoelen quickly became protective of Barrymore on set.

"Drew Barrymore was so popular at the time," Schoelen said. "‘E.T.’ was my all-time favorite movie next to ‘The Wizard of Oz.’ But I think it’s natural when you’re working with someone that young to look at them like a child. Even though part of her was mature, there was a side of Drew that was still very much 11—maybe even nine or 10. She was such a young, sweet girl."

E.T. with Steve Spielberg in a vertical striped shirt and Drew Barrymore with pigtails

Steven Spielberg and Drew Barrymore pose with E.T. in Los Angeles, circa 1982. (Mark Sennet/Getty Images)

Schoelen noted that even after filming ended, Barrymore stayed supportive of her on-screen big sister.

A smiling Drew Barrymore being hugged by Pat Morita.

Drew Barrymore starred alongside Pat Morita of "The Karate Kid" fame. (Pierre Perrin/Sygma via Getty Images)

"After we did ‘Babes in Toyland,’ she became very supportive of a show I was doing in Los Angeles," Schoelen said. "Drew really advocated for it and helped promote it in the press. I didn’t know at the time that she was struggling herself and had gone to rehab at a young age. I felt terrible that I didn’t know."

Barrymore, now 50 and a mother of two daughters, has previously spoken about her struggles with addiction, which began when she was 12.

Drew Barrymore smiles wearing a blue pinstripe suit

Drew Barrymore, now a mom to two young girls, has previously opened up about her struggles with addiction. (Raymond Hall/Getty Images)

"Even though she was so famous and young, she still had an innocence underneath all of her worldliness at 11 years old — she was still a child," said Schoelen. 

Drew Barrymore smiling next to a puppet.

Drew Barrymore was 11 years old when she starred in "Babes in Toyland." (Pierre Perrin/Sygma via Getty Images)

"And ‘Babes in Toyland,’ I’m not speaking for her, but I’m imagining that the whole thing with her character was that it puts you back in touch with being a child. And when you think about it, that was so important for a girl of her stature, famous and iconic already. And you’re only 11 years old. I would imagine she enjoyed having some return to innocence."

Filming in the middle of a hot German summer was no easy task, but the cast quickly bonded. Schoelen recalled that Reeves, who played her love interest — and dated her in real life — was already on his way to stardom.

Keanu Reeves wearing a varsity jacket.

Jill Schoelen said everyone knew Keanu Reeves (pictured here) was on his way to superstardom. (CBS via Getty Images)

"He already had the fire lit," said Schoelen. "Just the public didn’t know him, but he was set on his way. He had multiple films lined up that he would be doing after ‘Babes in Toyland.’ There was a beautiful innocence about him. I’m happy to see what a kind and generous person he continues to be. That’s his true essence."

Jill Schoelen (center) told Fox News Digital it's easy to see why "Babes in Toyland" continues to resonate with audiences decades later.

Jill Schoelen (center) told Fox News Digital it's easy to see why "Babes in Toyland" continues to resonate with audiences decades later. (© NBC/courtesy Everett Collection)

Today, it’s no surprise that "Babes in Toyland" resonates with fans decades later.

"There was still a lot of innocence in the ‘80s," Schoelen reflected. "I think people today are craving that. There’s so much division and angst in the world. We could all use more innocence, more light and more love."

