Candace Cameron Bure admits surprising parenting regret from her decade as a stay-at-home mom

Candace Cameron Bure is reflecting on what she regrets about her decade-long hiatus from acting.

After her hit sitcom "Full House" ended, Bure, 49, mostly stepped away from the entertainment industry to focus on raising her three children and supporting her husband's professional hockey career. On the Tuesday episode of "The Candace Cameron Bure" podcast, Bure opened up about what she wishes she had done differently during that period of time.

"That break from acting and staying home for my kids was a refining season for me. And I grew to love it, but I can even look back in that season, and I wish I could have some do-overs in that — because even though my life was slower and was less hurried, my mind wasn't always in it," the actress admitted.

"It wasn't always present," Bure continued. "I grew so much, but I really felt like I missed out on certain things with my kids. Because even if I was at hockey practice with them, or even when I was in the classroom as the craft mom for that week, my mind wasn't there."

"And I feel I can look back and I feel bad about that," she added. "I wish I could have enjoyed those moments more and sat in it, but my mind was often future-thinking, going, ‘Well, what else is next? What am I going to do?’"

Bure rose to fame at the age of 11 when she landed the role of D.J. Tanner in the hit sitcom "Full House," which ran from 1987 to 1995. In 1996, she married Russian American NHL hockey player Valeri "Val" Bure. Bure gave birth to their first child, daughter Natasha, in 1998. The couple later welcomed sons Lev and Maksim in 2000 and 2002.

After Bure and Val started their family, the actress began taking on fewer acting projects, appearing sporadically in television guest roles and TV movies.

During a June 2024 appearance on her "Full House" co-star Dave Coulier's podcast "Full House Rewind," Bure explained why she made the decision to prioritize her family life over her career. The Hallmark Channel star recalled that at the time, her family frequently moved from city to city while Val was playing in the NFL.

Val's NHL career spanned ten seasons from 1995 to 2004 during which he played for several teams including the Montreal Canadiens, Calgary Flames, Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues, and Dallas Stars.

"Some of it’s a blur, but that’s when I took time off from acting," she said. "Like, I didn’t act for 10 years. That’s once I had my kids, I was like, ‘OK, I’m a full-time mom and supporting my husband’s career, to go to games and cheer him on.’

"You just do it," Bure said. "All the ladies, we just do it."

Coulier told Bure that he had been unsure whether she would ever make a full-time return to acting.

"I was like, 'Oh, Candace has a really nice life, she's got three really nice kids and a husband,' but you came back. What brought you back?" he asked.

Bure explained that she was drawn back to acting due to the positive experiences that she had while working with her "Full House" family, including her co-stars Coulier, Bob Saget and John Stamos as well as the show's creator, Jeff Franklin.

"Truthfully, I’ve loved the industry, and I credit you, Bob, John and Jeff Franklin," she said. "Hundreds of other people, who were our ‘Full House’ family – but you guys gave us the best experience."

Bure explained that she felt lucky, noting that many other child stars left Hollywood behind after enduring damaging or traumatic environments.

"I know there’s tons of horror stories out there, and I am so empathetic and feel for everyone that has had a bad experience," she said. "Like, it breaks my heart. However, I am so grateful and blessed that those aren’t our stories, and it made me want to stay in the business."

Bure continued, "So, I took a break because I wanted to raise my kids. But I always had the desire that if the doors would open again when it felt like the right time to come back, that I would."

While appearing on the "New World Old Soul" podcast in October 2024, Bure reflected on how she had deepened her faith during her years away from the industry.

"I’m just so grateful for that time that I stayed home and was with the kids and could really focus on them and also my relationship with God because that’s where I grew tremendously in my faith," she said. "It was just a big transition moment."

She continued, "It took me a good two or three years to really dig into God’s word, to really pray over it every day, to listen to God and be like, ‘Oh, this is a season of my life, and God has called me to motherhood for this season.'"