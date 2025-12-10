From 'Miss Photogenic' beauty queen to Hollywood icon: Michelle Pfeiffer's journey through decades of stardom

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After decades in the entertainment industry, Michelle Pfeiffer is starring in her second Christmas movie.

During an interview with Fox News Digital for her latest holiday movie, "Oh. What. Fun.," Pfeiffer said that she was told "Batman Returns" – in which she stars as Catwoman – was actually the first Christmas movie she appeared in.

"Well, many people have pointed out that actually 'Batman Returns' is a holiday film, which never occurred to me, but okay. So maybe it's my second, I don't know. But I didn't actually foresee me being in a holiday, Christmas movie," Pfeiffer said.

Pfeiffer stars alongside Felicity Jones in the movie that premiered on December 3. Pfeiffer stars as Claire Clauster, who is the glue that holds her chaotic, lovable family together every holiday season.

Pfeiffer's Hollywood career began in the late '70s, shortly after she won the 1978 Miss Orange County pageant, which helped her land an agent and early TV roles. Pfeiffer competed in the Miss California pageant, where she was named Miss Photogenic.

In 2021, the actress took to Instagram to share clips of herself competing in the pageant.

"Hey, we all gotta start somewhere 🤣 👑 #TBT," Pfeiffer captioned the post.

Prior to becoming a big actress, Pfeiffer worked at Vons. During a recent appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Pfeiffer said that she was a checker at the grocery store. The actress said she wasn't very good, but was "lucky" to have had that job.

Barrymore asked Pfeiffer if she was constantly hit on, which Pfeiffer quickly shut down.

"Oh no. I remember one woman... I worked right down the street from Leisure World, so I would get a lot of elderly people in there and I remember one woman coming in and going, ‘Oh honey, you're so cute. How do you have such a round face and such a tiny little body?'" Pfeiffer recalled.

Her film debut came in 1980 with "The Hollywood Knights," but her true breakthrough followed soon after with "Grease 2" in 1982 and "Scarface" the following year. In addition to becoming one of the biggest sex symbols of the 1980s and 1990s, the "Witches of Eastwick" star earned critical acclaim and numerous accolades for her performances.

Pfeiffer was nominated for a best supporting actress Academy Award for her role in the 1988 period romance "Dangerous Liaisons." She received a best actress Oscar nomination the following year for her performance in the 1989 rom-com musical "The Fabulous Baker Boys," which earned her a Golden Globe Award.

In 1990, Pfeiffer and business partner Kate Guinzburg founded Via Rosa Productions, the production company behind some of Pfeiffer's starring roles, including "Dangerous Minds," "One Fine Day," "The Deep End of the Ocean," "A Thousand Acres" and "Love Field," the latter of which earned her a third Academy Award nomination.

By the end of the '90s, Pfeiffer was one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood. However, the former beauty pageant queen embarked on a career hiatus in the 2000s though she continued to take on occasional roles. In 2003, Pfeiffer and Guinzburg disbanded Via Rosa Productions.

Pfeiffer has previously explained that she chose to semi-retire from the entertainment industry, so she would be able to focus on her family. Pfeiffer married TV producer and writer David E. Kelley in 1993 and adopted daughter Claudia Rose that same year. In 1994, the couple welcomed son John Henry Kelley II.

In 2012, Pfeiffer appeared in three films, including "Dark Shadows," "People Like Us" and "The Family" before taking a four-year break from acting.

However, Pfeiffer launched a full-scale career resurgence in 2017, starring in four projects back to back. She made her return to the screen with the drama "Where Is Kyra," which she followed up with roles in Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of Agatha Christie's classic 1934 novel, "Murder on the Orient Express," and in Darren Aronofsky's "Mother!." That year, she earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for her role in the HBO television biopic "Wizard of Lies."

Pfeiffer reflected on the reason behind her absence from the screen and her career revival in a conversation with Aronofsky for Interview magazine.

"The first thing that comes to mind is I’m an empty nester now," she said in 2017. "I’ve never lost my love for acting. I feel really at home on the movie set. I’m a more balanced person honestly when I’m working."

She went on to describe herself as becoming "unhirable" due to prioritizing her children's schedules when it came to taking on roles.

"I was pretty careful about where I shot, how long I was away, whether or not it worked out with the kids’ schedule," Pfeiffer said. "And I got so picky that I was unhirable. And then … I don’t know, time just went on. And now, you know, when the student is ready, the teacher appears."

She continued, "I’m more open now, my frame of mind, because I really want to work now, because I can. And these last few years I’ve had some really interesting opportunities."

During Pfeiffer's interview with Fox News Digital, she admitted that she plans on taking most of 2026 off to focus on being a grandmother.

"Well, I mean, look, I am feeling very blessed for the opportunities that are presenting themselves to me and loving the work. I've been like working with incredible cast members in all three things that I've done recently. Great directors, great material. However, little did I know my daughter was planning on getting pregnant, which she did successfully," Pfeiffer said.

"And lo and behold, here I am working a lot. So I think I'm going to have probably most of next year off, which I'm really looking forward to. Look, it's an embarrassment of riches, honestly. It's like, ‘wah.’ I'm just really wanting my choices and the way I spend my time — whatever time I have left — to spend it meaningfully is what I'm focusing on," Pfeiffer said.

The star's latest acting gig will be in Taylor Sheridan's "The Madison." The "Yellowstone" spin-off is reportedly set to release next year. The cast is set to include Pfeiffer, Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, Beau Garrett and Amiah Miller.

