Axl Rose says Lisa Marie Presley’s death 'doesn't seem real': ‘I will miss my friend’

Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose says Lisa Marie Presley's death "doesn't feel real."

The only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday. Presley was 54.

"I will miss my friend, Lisa. Her passing, just as her son's, or as a kid, her father's, doesn't seem real," Rose told People magazine. "Lisa loved her family, all her children. My heart goes out to them."

Lisa Marie is mother to Riley Keough, 33, her twin daughters, Harper and Finley, 14, and her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020. He was 27.

LISA MARIE PRESLEY REMEMBERED: TOM HANKS, RITA WILSON AND JOHN TRAVOLTA MOURN DEATH OF ELVIS' DAUGHTER

The musician said that he was aware of the grief Presley struggled with following the death of her only son. Rose said that he tried to express to Presley that he was there to support her.

"Her son's passing was shocking, tragic and devastating. It was something that, at a point, you obviously didn't want to bring up but awkwardly would in an effort to let her know you cared and were thinking about her, about them, and to be of any comfort one could, which she appreciated," he told the outlet.

Rose and Presley would exchange "jokes, news articles and lots of animal vids" in an effort to try to bring joy into her life amid the grief. The singer explained that he tried to "let her know of the constant thinking about her, them, and wanting the best for her."

"I wanted her to be happy, to feel good about things, at least as much as one could under the circumstances. And really, with the closeness of their relationship, one could hope — but truthfully, it didn't seem, at least without some real time passing, a reasonable reality," Rose told the outlet.

He said that following her death, he likes to think that Presley is reunited with her son.

LISA MARIE PRESLEY'S LIFE IN PICTURES

"What comes after life, who knows, but I'd like to think they're together, her and Ben with her father and Ben's grandfather in some way, and Lisa and the most important men in her life are happy together," Rose said.

Rose recalled discussing the "Elvis" biopic, which stars Austin Butler as Elvis, with Presley.

"Over the last few months, we spoke a lot about the ‘Elvis’ movie, which she was very proud of, and especially that it touched on her father's love since early childhood of black gospel, and later the blues," Rose said. "She was very nervous at first of how the public would react to the film because it was so important to her to do right by her father."

Baz Luhrmann, the director of the film, and Butler both shared statements following Presley's passing.

"My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie," Butler said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. "I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

On Friday, Luhrmann took to Instagram to share a caption alongside a photo of Butler sitting beside Lisa Marie.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Over the last year, the entire ‘Elvis’ movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie’s kind embrace. Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper," he wrote.

"Lisa Marie, we will miss your warmth, your smile, your love."

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).