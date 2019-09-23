‘Avengers’ star Don Cheadle talks border crisis while attending 2019 Emmys: ‘It’s important to me’

Don Cheadle used television’s brightest stage to make a point about the US border crisis.

The actor has long been openly political and critical of President Trump in the media, and while donning a blue American Civil Liberties Union ribbon, the “Black Monday” star opened up to Fox News about his support for the organization and its commitment to helping those affected by the crisis at our nation’s southern border.

BLAKE LIVELY AND RYAN REYNOLDS DONATE $2M TO HELP MIGRANT CHILDREN AT BORDER

“We're at a time when we really need those whose voices are not heard to have an ability to be represented,” said Cheadle, 54. “And to have issues that are important to me – the border issue is very important to me. I think the ACLU is clearly an organization which is out there fighting for people who need to be represented and I'm just proud to wear the ribbon and represent them.”

Cheadle isn’t the only Hollywood celebrity championing the organization. In July 2018, various other A-Listers teamed up with the ACLU to read a letter which was written by an asylum-seeking Honduran mother, identified only as Mirian, who was separated from her 18-month-old son in April.

The letter detailed how Mirian fled Honduras in January 2018 seeking protection from government violence after her home was tear-gassed. Mirian claimed Border Patrol officials “did not provide any reason” for separating her from her son, who turned two on July 4, 2018.

MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL, RYAN REYNOLDS, AND MORE STARS RALLY TO READ MOM'S LETTER AFTER SHE WAS SEPARATED FROM 2-YEAR-OLD SON

On Sunday evening, the outstanding lead actor in a comedy series nominee lost out to former “Saturday Night Live” funnyman Bill Hader for the honor as Hader would earn the nod for his role the HBO original series “Barry.” Ahead of the ceremony, Cheadle told Fox Entertainment All Stars and Fox News win or lose, he’s simply happy the show has garnered such recognition in just its first season.

“I've been very fortunate to play a bunch of great characters and be involved in a lot of projects that I feel very close to and are very special to me,” Cheadle said of which role is his all-time favorite. “It's hard to differentiate which would be 'the one or two.' I'm always sort of happy to be dancing with the one that rung me, you know.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Golden Globe-winner continued: “And I'm happy to be in 'Black Monday' right now and I've done a bunch of different things and a bunch of different genres, which is great. But you know, these things are always a little bit interesting because we're competing against one another in ways that are – it's really hard to sort of quantify.”

“We're all here representing very different sort of characters doing very different things. But it's great for the attention it brings to the show and my castmates and the crew and production, so I'm just glad to be here to rep the show,” Cheadle added.