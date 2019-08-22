'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner slams Sony over Spider-Man feud with Disney, Marvel

"Avengers" star Jeremy Renner has waded into the Spider-Man battle and asked for him to be returned to the Marvel Universe.

The actor, who plays Hawkeye, wants to appear alongside Tom Holland's web-slinging crusader in more superhero movies.

"Hey @sonypictures we want Spider-Man back to @therealstanlee and @marvel please, thank you #congrats #spidermanrocks #please," he wrote on Instagram.

Spider-Man fans are calling for a boycott of the next movie in the franchise because of a row that has booted the superhero out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Currently, the hero appears alongside the likes of Iron Man and Thor in Disney's "Avengers" franchise.

But Deadline reports that, amid a stand-off between Disney and Spider-Man producers Sony Pictures, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is not going to make any more Spider-Man films.

That means there is now set to be a split between Spidey and the ultra-successful superhero movie franchise.

Many fans wasted little time calling for a boycott of the hit movies — while others went further still and said that 23-year-old actor Tom should refuse to play the character.

One tweeted: "Tom Holland should boycott and drop out of Spider-Man 3 to force Sony to work with Marvel. Spider-Man 3 would TANK without Holland & the MCU behind it."

Another said: "The best way to show our response to Sony after cutting ties with Marvel is to boycott Sony’s biggest upcoming blockbusters. Let them Know we want Spider-Man where he belongs!"

A third fumed: "I suggest we boycott the next Spider-Man film so Sony gets the point that Spidey made money off the backs of MCU movies and without that they won't make as much."

Another fan added: "I’m absolutely broken about Sony trying to remove #SpiderMan from the MCU after how close he was with Tony Stark. A real d—k move on their part."

They added the hashtags: "#BoycottSony #BoycottSonySpiderMan."

The stand-off between the studios reportedly stems from a reworking of the deal that would have seen Disney getting a 50-50 stake in the upcoming Spider-Man movies.

Feige's previous last two movies broke two records, with Disney’s "Avengers: Endgame" the highest-grossing film of all time and "Spider-Man: Far From Home" the highest-grossing film for Sony Pictures.

Brit actor Holland has previously confirmed that he is due to play the hero in a third movie for the franchise after Homecoming and "Far From Home."

This article originally appeared in The Sun.