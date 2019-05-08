Post-'Avengers: Endgame' trailer for 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' shatters records

The new (and unusual) trailer for "Spider-Man: Far From Home" that was released Monday offered the first glimpse of a Marvel superhero since the momentous events of "Avengers: Endgame" and the result is the biggest digital launch in the history of Sony Pictures Entertainment: 135.2 million views in 24 hours.

The Columbia Pictures franchise starring Tom Holland as Spider-Man already held Sony’s 24-hour record (130 million views) set in January by the "Far From Home" teaser trailer. Third on the list? That would be the trailer launch for the previous film in the series, "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (116 million views). That July 2017 film went on to gross $334.2 million domestically and $880.1 million worldwide.

Social conversation volume was also the highest in the studio’s history, topping 1.5M posts in the first 24-hours. All in all, not bad for a kid from Queens who was turned to crumbling dust last year at the end of "Avengers: Infinity War."

A second trailer for a film is typically greeted with less fan urgency online and a dip in viewership but the seismic happenings in the mega-hit "Avengers: Endgame" whetted appetites and made the trailer a must-see for Marvel fans. The trailer not only addressed the "Endgame" plot revelations it was preceded by an earnest message from Holland advising fans not to watch further unless they have already seen the record-breaking Marvel Studios epic.

The official synopsis for the new film is spoiler-free even if the trailer isn’t: “Following the events of 'Avengers: Endgame,' Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.”

The all-Hollywood record for an online trailer launch is, unsurprisingly, "Avengers: Endgame" (289 million in 24 hours), followed by "Avengers: Infinity War" (236 million) and "The Lion King" (224.6 million).

Far from Home, directed by Jon Watts, opens July 2. Written by McKenna & Erik Sommers. Based on the Marvel Comics character created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Thomas M. Hammel, Eric Hauserman Carroll, Rachel O’Connor, Stan Lee, Avi Arad, and Matt Tolmach serve as executive producers. The film stars Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, with Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio.