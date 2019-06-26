'Spider-Man: Far From Home' star Tom Holland rescues young fan after she's pushed while getting autograph
Actor Tom Holland saved the day, but this time it wasn't on the big screen.
During a recent visit to New York City to promote his newest Marvel film "Spider-Man: Far From Home," Holland quickly stepped into action to help a girl, who almost had a panic attack due to a group of autograph seekers pushing their way to the front of the crowd, according to People magazine.
"I’m gonna throw all your s--- on the floor if you keep pushing that girl," Holland can be heard yelling in a video posted to Twitter.
"Guys, I'm literally going to have a panic attack," the girl told the crowd.
"It's okay, I got you, I got you," Holland replied, before urging the fans to pull back.
The young girl later recounted her experience on Twitter, writing in all caps, "TOM HOLLAND JUST THREATENED GROWN A-- MEN THEN THREW THEIR POSTERS BECAUSE I WAS CRUSHED AGAINST THE BARRICADE."
The girl later expressed her gratitude towards Holland on Twitter, saying she is "beyond grateful" for his help.
"Spider-Man: Far From Home" hits theaters on July 2, with Holland appearing alongside co-stars Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, and Jake Gyllenhaal.