Atlanta rapper Trouble, 34, killed in shooting

Atlanta rapper Trouble was shot and killed in a home invasion early Sunday, according to police.

Rockdale County Sheriff's spokesperson Jedidia Canty confirmed Trouble, known formally as Mariel Semonte Orr, died during the home invasion at the Lake St. James Apartments near Atlanta around 3:20 a.m., NBC News reported.

Authorities identified Jamichael Jones, 33, as the suspected perpetrator. Jones has been accused of being involved in a "domestic situation" with the woman who lived at the apartment Trouble was visiting, according to NBC News.

Trouble was shot and killed when Jones allegedly broke into the apartment, opening fire, NBC News reported. The rapper was pronounced dead on the scene.

Jones is wanted on charges of felony murder, home invasion and aggravated assault.

Trouble's record label Def Jam confirmed his death by sharing a message on social media.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble," the caption of the post read. "A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Skoob."

Trouble's ex-girlfriend also shared a photo of herself and the rapper on Twitter.

"I’m so sorry this happen to you Skoob you didn’t deserve this I’m praying for your kids and family," she wrote.

Trouble released his first mix tape in 2011 titled, "December 17th." He was known for his song "Bussin."

The rapper also collaborated with big names such as Drake and The Weeknd.

