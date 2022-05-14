Atlanta rapper Lil Keed dead at 24, brother says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Atlanta rapper Lil Keed has died, according to a representative for the 24-year-old rapper.

Lil Keed, who started his rap career in 2016, was rumored dead Saturday morning after his brother – who goes by the name Lil Gotit – posted photos to Instagram mourning his death. Lil Keed's death was later confirmed by a representative, according to XXL Magazine.

"Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy #ImaHoldthisShitDown," Lil Keed's brother, Lil Gotit, posted to Instagram.

"Whyyy bra whyyy u leave me bra," Lil Gotit said in a separate post.

The cause of death is not yet known.