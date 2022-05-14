Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hip Hop Rap
Published

Atlanta rapper Lil Keed dead at 24, brother says

Cause of death for Lil Keed unknown

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Atlanta rapper Lil Keed has died, according to a representative for the 24-year-old rapper.

Lil Keed, who started his rap career in 2016, was rumored dead Saturday morning after his brother – who goes by the name Lil Gotit – posted photos to Instagram mourning his death. Lil Keed's death was later confirmed by a representative, according to XXL Magazine.

Rapper Lil Keed performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 17, 2021, in Atlanta.

Rapper Lil Keed performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

"Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy #ImaHoldthisShitDown," Lil Keed's brother, Lil Gotit, posted to Instagram.

RAPPER GUNNA, INDICTED WITH YOUNG THUG, SURRENDERS TO POLICE, BOOKED INTO ATLANTA JAIL ON RACKETEERING CHARGE

"Whyyy bra whyyy u leave me bra," Lil Gotit said in a separate post.

The cause of death is not yet known.

Rapper Lil Keed attends the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 20, 2022, in Atlanta. 

Rapper Lil Keed attends the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 20, 2022, in Atlanta.  (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Rapper Lil Keed attends a Birthday Experience "The Playas Room" Brought to You By Gunna at Gold Room on June 12, 2021, in Atlanta. 

Rapper Lil Keed attends a Birthday Experience "The Playas Room" Brought to You By Gunna at Gold Room on June 12, 2021, in Atlanta.  (Prince Williams/Wireimage)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

Trending