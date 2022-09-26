Mila Kunis opens up about how she and Ashton Kutcher dealt with his health scare: 'Just power through'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mila Kunis recently discussed how she handled husband Ashton Kutcher’s battle with a rare illness, something he opened up about during a recent episode of "Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge."

Kutcher revealed on the popular nature show, he experienced a two-year battle with a rare form of vasculitis. In his case, the autoimmune disorder affected his equilibrium leaving him temporarily unable to see or hear.

During a recent interview, Kunis spoke about how she chose to deal with his diagnosis, opting not to dwell on the negatives, but to carry on with life and make the most of their situation.

"I don't think you have time to sit down and talk, you kinda just power through," Kunis told Entertainment Tonight. "You go and deal with whatever health issue comes your way, but you still got kids, you still got a family, you have to live life. And I think that we are so fortunate to have one another, but as far as sitting there and incessantly talking about things, no. You gotta do."

Kunis also gave a more concrete timeline as to when Kutcher started feeling the symptoms and was diagnosed, noting it happened three years ago in 2019. During the episode with Grylls, Kutcher revealed it took him "a year to build it all back up," referring to his sight and hearing.

"You don't really appreciate it until it's gone," he said on the show. "Until you go, 'I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to see again. I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to hear again. I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to walk again.'"

The couple met while filming "That ‘70s Show" in 1998. They played a couple for a majority of the show but didn’t get together in real life until many years later in 2012. They’ve since gotten married and had two children together, daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri.

They haven’t worked together since the end of "That ‘70s Show" in 2006, that is until now. They had their on-camera reunion working on the reboot of the show that made them famous, called "That ‘90s Show." The pair is set to make special guest appearances.

"It is very good," Kunis said. "It's great in fact, and I think that anyone that's ever watched '70s, that was a fan, I think will be very, very, very, very, happy with the inciting incident of the whole series."

Kunis’ only complaint about the reboot was that the actress cast to play her child is too old to believably to be her daughter. She joked that "(she) was a child bride" and that she "want(s) everyone to know" it wasn’t possible.

The reboot is set to premiere on Netflix either toward the end of 2022 or in early 2023.