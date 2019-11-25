Swedish authorities respond to A$AP Rocky saying he 'would love to' perform in Sweden jail: report

Swedish authorities are open to A$AP Rocky returning for a jailhouse performance following his controversial arrest in July.

According to TMZ, the Swedish Prison and Probation Service noted that Rocky has not filed a formal request to perform at the jail in which he was imprisoned, but will take any requests seriously and is open to discuss how they can make such performance happen.

Speaking with TMZ last week, the “Canal St.” rapper expressed interest in going back to Sweden to perform for inmates, following his highly publicized assault case.

A$AP ROCKY FAN THREATENED TO BLOW UP SWEDISH EMBASSY

When asked about a potential jailhouse performance, Rocky noted that he "would love to," before explaining why a performance would not be possible.

“But being that it’s a maximum security lockdown detention center, we gotta stay in a room for 23 hours a day,” Rocky explained. “I doubt they’ll let those people get a performance.”

SWEDISH PROSECUTORS DROP INVESTIGATION INTO MAN IN FIGHT WITH A$AP ROCKY

Rocky also spoke about why he is returning to Sweden and noted that he “met so many people like myself” during his time there.

“All of those immigrants didn’t really have the kind of support that they needed. Like me, being a celebrity I had worldwide coverage. We had the American Embassy. These people come from countries [where] they don’t have help.”

"Sweden, they take in immigrants and I just felt like I wanted to give back,” he continued. “They don’t want us to go back. They want us to be scared to go over there."

TRUMP'S BAIL OFFER FOR JAILED RAPPER A$AP ROCKY RINGS HOLLOW IN SWEDEN

The rapper also noted that he is working with an immigrant rights organization called FARR, the Swedish Network of Refugee Support Groups.

Talk of Rocky returning to Sweden comes in the wake of a controversial assault incident that saw the rapper get jailed — which eventually led to President Trump intervening.

"Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly! #FreeRocky."

In a second tweet, Trump added: "Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM. We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem! #FreeRocky."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When TMZ asked Rocky about Trump’s involvement, Rocky’s bodyguard said that they were “in a rush” before taking off.