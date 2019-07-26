Fan of rapper A$AP Rocky threatened to blow up Swedish Embassy in DC, authorities say

A woman upset over rapper A$AP Rocky's detention in Sweden allegedly threatened to "blow this motherf----- up" while inside the Swedish Embassy in Washington, D.C., earlier this week.

The suspect, identified as Rebecca Kanter, was arrested by Secret Service agents Tuesday after causing a chaotic scene inside the House of Sweden, the name for the embassy, authorities said. An affidavit alleges she began cursing and screamed at embassy personnel and a student tour group and kicked over a display and furniture.

During the alleged tirade, Kanter reportedly made several statements about the New York-based rapper. She was arrested after she sat on the floor and refused to leave, the affidavit said.

One day earlier, Kanter allegedly threw liquid from a Coca-Cola glass bottle at the embassy's front door and screamed and threatened to blow up the building. She also made several social media posts about the incidents, the affidavit said.

"What isn't it breaking news that I defiled the House of Sweden last night, that I vandalized the World Bank, that I vandalized the IMF... what aren't I getting press for ASAP," she allegedly posted.

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been detained in Sweden since early July. He's charged with assault related to a fight in Stockholm on June 30. A video of the incident appears to show the rapper throwing someone on the ground.

Court documents said a man identified as Mustafa Jafari was kicked and hit with a bottle during the melee.

Attorneys for Rocky claim he acted in self-defense. President Trump has pushed for A$AP Rocky's release and vouched for him during a conversation with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven.

On Thursday, Swedish prosecutors filed assault charges against the rapper, "having come to the conclusion that the events in question constitute a crime and despite claims of self-defense and provocation."

Trump tweeted his disappointed soon after.

"Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act," Trump wrote. "Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly! #FreeRocky."

In a second tweet, Trump said: "Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM. We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem! #FreeRocky."

In earlier talks with Trump, Loven promised the platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist would be treated fairly and would not be given special treatment.

Following Trump's tweet, former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt tweeted there would be no political interference in the case.

"The rule of the law applies to everyone equally and is exercised by an independent judiciary. That’s the way it is in the US, and that’s certainly the way it is in Sweden. Political interference in the process is distinctly off limits! Clear?"

Several celebrities, including Kim Kardashian West and Justin Bieber, have pushed for Rocky's release.

Kanter was released on bail and is charged with willfully injuring and damaging property of a foreign government, refusing to depart a foreign embassy and two criminal counts of unlawful entry and destruction of property less than $1,000.