A$AP Rocky lands in Los Angeles after release from Swedish jail

American rapper A$AP Rocky landed in Los Angeles late Friday night after having been detained in Sweden since July on assault charges linked to a Stockholm street fight.

The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, departed Stockholm Arlanda Airport earlier Friday. Los Angeles television stations reported the artist was among a group of people shown emerging from a private airplane at Los Angeles International Airport later that night.

The Stockholm District Court released A$AP Rocky, David Rispers Jr. and Bladimir Corniel until Aug. 14, when a verdict is expected. In an Instagram post that had nearly 3 million likes early Saturday, the rapper thanked his supporters and the Swedish court for him and his friends “Bladi” and “Thoto”’s release.

“THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS AND ANYONE ACROSS THE GLOBE WHO SUPPORTED ME DURING THESE LAST FEW WEEKS I CANT BEGIN TO DESCRIBE HOW GRATEFUL I AM FOR ALL OF YOU THIS HAS BEEN A VERY DIFFICULT AND HUMBLING EXPERIENCE,” A$AP wrote before departing Sweden.

“I WANT TO THANK THE COURT FOR ALLOWING ME BLADI AND THOTO TO RETURN TO OUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS THANKS AGAIN FOR ALL OF THE LOVE AND SUPPORT.”

President Trump also championed the news of A$AP’s release in a pun-riddled tweet Friday.

"A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!” Trump wrote.

After urging from first lady Melania Trump and celebrities, including Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, President Trump tried unsuccessfully to negotiate A$AP Rocky’s release before trial, including a phone call with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven in July.

Along with David Rispers Jr. and Bladimir Corniel, the rapper is accused of beating 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari on June 30, outside a fast-food restaurant in central Stockholm. Rocky, who had been jailed since his July 3 arrest, pleaded not guilty at the start of the three-day trial Tuesday, affirming that he acted in self-defense when Jafari and another man would not leave them alone.

One of the witnesses to the assault revised her story from initial police reports, testifying Friday that she didn't actually see Mayers hit Jafari with a bottle — a key focus of the trial. She and a friend, testifying anonymously at Stockholm District Court, both maintained that they did see Mayers and his partners assaulting Jafari, though. Robert O'Brien, a U.S. special presidential envoy sent to monitor the court proceedings, stressed that Washington was "grateful that I got to attend and observe the judicial process" in Sweden.

