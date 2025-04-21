Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son's weight loss turns heads during rare family outing

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son turned heads during an Easter outing with his family.

The "Total Recall" star's 27-year-old son, Christopher Schwarzenegger, was photographed looking fit when he arrived at a restaurant in West Hollywood with his siblings.

In the photos, Christopher can be seen wearing a long-sleeved navy blue shirt with khaki pants and white sneakers, pairing the look with a pair of brown glasses.

Christopher was joined by his brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, who arrived with his fiancée, Abby Champion, as well as his sisters Christina Schwarzenegger and Katherine Schwarzenegger, who attended the event with her husband, actor Chris Pratt.

Katherine took to Instagram to share a peek into how the famous family spent the holiday, sharing a video of actor Rob Lowe dressing up as the Easter Bunny to surprise the kids and hide eggs for an Easter egg hunt.

"Easter bunny got real method this year ! Happy Easter!" she captioned the post.

Fans in the comments section couldn't get enough of seeing Lowe hop around the backyard as the Easter Bunny, writing, "I love this!!! How adorable!!! Rob is a true friend for doing this!!!"

His son, John Owen, took this opportunity to poke fun at his father, writing, "This is the only acting job @roblowe can get these days."

While Christopher is rarely seen in public, he has recently been photographed at red carpet events and family outings. In 2021, Christopher made headlines when he unveiled his weight loss while stepping out with his mom, Maria Shriver, in New York City.

Fans once again commented on his weight loss just a few weeks ago when he appeared in an Instagram post shared by Katherine, celebrating National Siblings Day.

In the post, he could be seen wearing a pair of shorts and a T-shirt as he posed alongside his siblings.

Christopher's transformation was also on full display when he walked the red carpet with his family at the premiere of Season 3 of "The White Lotus," which starred his brother Patrick.

Patrick has never been one to shy away from showing off his toned body, having recently appeared shirtless in several scenes of "The White Lotus," going as far as going completely nude in one scene. His nude scene got a lot of attention, not only on social media, but also from the actor's family, including his father, Arnold.

"I was so pumped to take a break from filming to celebrate @patrickschwarzenegger at the White Lotus Season 3 premiere. What a show!" Arnold wrote on Instagram at the time. "I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say - the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Don’t miss it this Sunday - trust me."

The actor and former governor of California was referencing his nude scenes in both "The Terminator" and "Terminator 2: Judgment Day."