Arnold Schwarzenegger's son dominates bodybuilding debut with multiple first-place wins

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Arnold Schwarzenegger knows how to build a body.

The "Terminator" star's son, Joseph Baena, walked home a winner Saturday after earning first place in a handful of categories at the drug-free, NPC Natural Colorado State competition.

"Mission accomplished," Baena wrote online as he celebrated his bodybuilding debut on social media.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER PASSES BODYBUILDING TORCH TO LOOKALIKE SON JOSEPH BAENA

Baena, 28, took home first place in the Men’s Open Bodybuilding Heavy Weight Class, Men’s Classic Physique True Novice, and the Men’s Classic Physique Novice, and earned second place in the Men’s Classic Physique Open Class C.

Over the weekend, Baena took followers through the competition flow as he prepped to show off his hard work to judges.

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"Tanned up and checked in! Ready for tomorrow’s show," Baena wrote in a carousel of behind-the-scenes images.

He thanked his friends and family for the sweet messages, but admitted there was still work to be done.

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"Time to do it again on Saturday," he wrote over a flexing image from the stage in Colorado.

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The event, which is a national qualifier, is also part of the NPC natural athlete pathway to the Olympia.

Schwarzenegger won seven Mr. Olympia titles throughout his bodybuilding career, set a record for six consecutive wins, and was the youngest-ever winner in 1970 when he was 23 years old.

WATCH: ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER TRAINS LOOKALIKE SON JOSEPH BAENA AT GYM AS BODYBUILDING BUZZ GROWS

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Schwarzenegger's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Last week, Baena shared a look at his training regimen with the "Kindergarten Cop" actor coaching him on the sidelines.

"You have to shock the muscles!" he captioned a snap with his famous bodybuilder father.

In a video obtained by Fox News Digital, Schwarzenegger carefully adjusted Baena’s positioning to ensure optimal muscle growth.

Baena has been carving out his own path — from acting roles, including the 2024 action thriller "Gunner," to landing a Men’s Health cover — while navigating inevitable comparisons to his father.

"It's been a huge growth year of me finding out who I am and really being secure … confident … no matter what the challenges are, what the comparisons are," Baena previously told Fox News Digital.

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Baena added, "The message that I wanted to get across was, there’s a lot of people out there with very accomplished parents … and it’s scary. It’s scary to get compared to these giants and to have the feeling like you need to live up to these expectations."