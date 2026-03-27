Arnold Schwarzenegger passes bodybuilding torch to lookalike son Joseph Baena

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Like father, like son — and a bodybuilding legacy in the making.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted stepping back into coach mode as he trained his son, Joseph Baena, ahead of his first bodybuilding competition — signaling the next generation may be ready to carry the torch.

The seven-time Mr. Olympia winner, 78, was seen working closely with Baena, 28, inside the iconic Gold’s Gym in Venice Beach, California, where the bodybuilding legend once built his empire.

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But this time, Schwarzenegger wasn’t the one posing under pressure — he was fine-tuning every detail from the sidelines.

In the video obtained by Fox News Digital, the "Terminator" star carefully adjusted Baena’s positioning, ensuring each muscle hit just right.

After a session of pumping iron, Baena went shirtless to show off his increasingly sculpted physique, flexing his biceps as his father corrected his angles and form — even helping him lock in one of Schwarzenegger’s signature poses.

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Schwarzenegger, dressed casually in a black T-shirt, shorts and knee-high socks, watched closely as he coached his son.

Onlookers quickly gathered as the pair moved through each pose with precision, drawing a crowd inside the gym famously dubbed "the mecca of bodybuilding."

The "Dancing with the Stars" alum has recently showed off his fit physique and fitness routines in behind-the-scenes training videos on his social media.

WATCH: ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER TRAINS LOOKALIKE SON JOSEPH BAENA AT GYM AS BODYBUILDING BUZZ GROWS

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Baena has been carving out his own path — from acting roles, including the 2024 action thriller "Gunner," to landing a Men’s Health cover — while navigating inevitable comparisons to his father.

"It's been a huge growth year of me finding out who I am and really being secure… confident… no matter what the challenges are, what the comparisons are," Baena previously told Fox News Digital.

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Still, he’s acknowledged the pressure that comes with the name.

"The message that I wanted to get across was, there’s a lot of people out there with very accomplished parents… and it’s scary. It’s scary to get compared to these giants, and to have the feeling like you need to live up to these expectations."