Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena announces new movie project in Hawaii

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena announced he's working on a new film in an Instagram post shared Monday.

Baena, who has been working on his acting career, shared a photo of himself on the set of the upcoming film "Lava."

"Excited to be filming the movie 'Lava' with the @bitflixnfts team!" Baena captioned the photo before adding, "Comment what you think is happening in this scene."

Besides working on this project in Hawaii, Baena, Schwarzenegger's son with Mildred Baena, also wrapped up filming on "Bully High" this year, according to his IMDb.

Acting isn't the only thing Baena has been interested in. In May, he announced he had become a realtor on Instagram.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER WISHED HIS SON WITH FORMER MISTRESS, JOSEPH BAENA, A HAPPY 24TH BIRTHDAY

"Not your average realtor!" Baena captioned the photo.

"Super excited to start a new career in residential real estate. Looking forward to growing and learning from my amazing team @aria_properties , but more so looking forward to putting you guys in a new home!" he added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Baena is the son that Schwarzenegger, 74, fathered with his former mistress and housekeeper, Mildred, 60. In 2016, the actor recalled the impact the affair had on him and his family in his memoir . He revealed that, as soon as his run as governor of California was over, his wife at the time, Maria Shriver , sat him down with a therapist and got him to confess that he was hiding both the affair and Joseph for 15 years.

"The minute we sat down, the therapist turned to me and said, ‘Maria wanted to come here today and to ask about a child — whether you fathered a child with your housekeeper Mildred (Baena)," wrote Schwarzenegger in "Total Recall: My Unbelievably True Life Story." "I told the therapist, ‘It’s true."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schwarzenegger shares sons Patrick, 28, and Christopher, 24, and daughters Christina, 30, and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, 31, with Shriver, 65.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.