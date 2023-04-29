Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arnold Schwarzenegger
Published

Arnold Schwarzenegger says son-in-law Chris Pratt ‘crushed it’ in new ‘Guardians' movie: ‘Very, very proud’

The 75-year-old praised Pratt's 'perfect mix of comedy and action' as Star-Lord in the new 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movie

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Arnold Schwarzenegger is ready to jump back into action: ‘Older people don’t retire, they just reload’ Video

Arnold Schwarzenegger is ready to jump back into action: ‘Older people don’t retire, they just reload’

Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke with Fox News Digital about filling potholes for the city of Los Angeles, his new action hero series and his relationship with Bruce Willis.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Friday said he was "very, very proud" of son-in-law Chris Pratt’s performance in the new "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" movie. 

"I saw #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 last night and WOW. @prattprattpratt, you crushed it," the 75-year-old tweeted. "A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I’m very, very proud of you." 

Pratt married Schwarzenegger’s 33-year-old daughter Katherine in 2019, and the couple share two children, Lyla, 2, and Eloise, who will turn 1 May 21. Pratt also has a 10-year-old son Jack from his marriage to Anna Faris. 

Pratt said last month Schwarzenegger goes by "Opa," the German world for grandpa with the kids. And he told Jimmy Fallon the "Terminator" star taught him how to smoke a cigar after one of the children was born despite Pratt having asthma. 

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER SAYS HE'S OPEN TO FILLING MORE POTHOLES FOR LOS ANGELES: ‘TOOK ME BACK TO THE 70S’ 

A split of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt

Arnold Schwarzenegger said he was "very, very proud" of Chris Pratt's performance in the new "Guardians" movie.  (Getty)

"There’s nothing manlier than Arnold Schwarzenegger smoking a cigar, and when you’re part of bringing his granddaughter into the world, he comes and he brings you a cigar, and he’s like, ‘Let’s go out and smoke these,’" he told Fallon. 

He joked that he woke up the next day with a "massive lung infection."

Chris Pratt embracing Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019.  (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"There’s peer pressure and then there’s Arnold Schwarzenegger," he laughed. 

Three years ago, Schwarzenegger called Pratt "a great guy" and "kind to my daughter" on Jimmy Kimmel. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I get along with him really well," the former California governor said of the 43-year-old. "And, of course, the first thing when we met, he says, ‘Can we ever work out together? I need to have the inside scoop to pumping iron.' So I took him to the gym, and we worked out." 

Arnold Schwarzenegger with daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger said Chris Pratt asked him for his permission to marry his daughter Katherine in a "very traditional way."  (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for DVF)

He joked with Kimmel that "pumping iron" with the "Jurassic World" actor was the "decision-making" factor in giving his blessing to the marriage. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schwarzenegger added that he was "very proud" of Pratt, who asked his permission to marry his daughter "in a very traditional way." 

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" premieres in theaters May 5. 

Trending