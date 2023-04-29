Arnold Schwarzenegger says son-in-law Chris Pratt ‘crushed it’ in new ‘Guardians' movie: ‘Very, very proud’

Arnold Schwarzenegger Friday said he was "very, very proud" of son-in-law Chris Pratt’s performance in the new "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" movie.

"I saw #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 last night and WOW. @prattprattpratt, you crushed it," the 75-year-old tweeted. "A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I’m very, very proud of you."

Pratt married Schwarzenegger’s 33-year-old daughter Katherine in 2019, and the couple share two children, Lyla, 2, and Eloise, who will turn 1 May 21. Pratt also has a 10-year-old son Jack from his marriage to Anna Faris.

Pratt said last month Schwarzenegger goes by "Opa," the German world for grandpa with the kids. And he told Jimmy Fallon the "Terminator" star taught him how to smoke a cigar after one of the children was born despite Pratt having asthma.

"There’s nothing manlier than Arnold Schwarzenegger smoking a cigar, and when you’re part of bringing his granddaughter into the world, he comes and he brings you a cigar, and he’s like, ‘Let’s go out and smoke these,’" he told Fallon.

He joked that he woke up the next day with a "massive lung infection."

"There’s peer pressure and then there’s Arnold Schwarzenegger," he laughed.

Three years ago, Schwarzenegger called Pratt "a great guy" and "kind to my daughter" on Jimmy Kimmel.

"I get along with him really well," the former California governor said of the 43-year-old. "And, of course, the first thing when we met, he says, ‘Can we ever work out together? I need to have the inside scoop to pumping iron.' So I took him to the gym, and we worked out."

He joked with Kimmel that "pumping iron" with the "Jurassic World" actor was the "decision-making" factor in giving his blessing to the marriage.

Schwarzenegger added that he was "very proud" of Pratt, who asked his permission to marry his daughter "in a very traditional way."

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" premieres in theaters May 5.