Arnold Schwarzenegger reacts to watching his son's sex scenes: 'It's an experience'

Arnold Schwarzenegger wasn't prepared for watching his son's sex scene in his new movie "Daniel Isn't Real."

In fact, Patrick Schwarzenegger's mother and Arnold's ex-wife, Maria Shriver, called the former California governor to warn him about it. The "Terminator" star told Fox LA that Shriver warned him, "All of a sudden, there's his [Patrick's] naked butt!"

Arnold admitted that when he watched his son's risque scene on the big screen it was "wild... it's an experience and a half."

"His acting was so extraordinary, he's so talented," the proud papa gushed. "He's working his way up and he's getting the starring roles."

But Arnold is most proud of the way his son's co-stars speak about him.

"They tell me, 'Arnold, you have the nicest son. He's so well prepared,'" he said.

The action movie star also spoke highly about his other children during the interview. Daughter Katherine is an author, while Christina is a producer of "Take Your Pills" on Netflix. Son Christopher is at the University of Michigan studying psychology -- "What a smart kid! He's much smarter than I am," Arnold said.

And third son, Joseph Baena, whom Arnold had with Mildred Baena, shares a love of bodybuilding with his dad.

"He's a fanatic in the gym!" Arnold boasted. "He's a fanatic in the gym!

"I'm proud of all my kids!" he added.