Arnold Schwarzenegger voices frustrations with lack of patriotism in America: 'It doesn't make any sense'

Arnold Schwarzenegger voiced his frustrations with a lack of patriotism in America in a video message that showed him calling for more support for military veterans.

The former California governor, 73, filmed himself during and after a visit to the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Veterans Day. He said he makes the trip every year on the federal holiday but was disappointed at the low turnout this year.

"I was kind of upset. You have to understand it doesn't make any sense that in this cemetery, where there are almost 100,000 people buried – veterans – that there are only like, 20 people walking around," Schwarzenegger said on Instagram.

"Think about that. I mean, 20 people for almost 100,000 veterans that are buried there. But then 20,000 or so will go to a political rally where someone promises to make America great," the actor continued.

Schwarzenegger did not name politicians, but his message seemed to throw shade at President Trump for his "Make America Great Again" slogan.

He argued that veterans are the real heroes who have made America great.

"No one else!" he continued. "So I hope that next year when I go back to that cemetery that I will see you 20,000 that are so patriotic. I hope I see you there. I think it's a discussion that we should have: the definition of patriotism. Let's talk about it."

Earlier in the day, Schwarzenegger thanked the "brave men and women" for making America "the freest country in the world."

"There's a lot of people that claim they are responsible for making it the greatest nation, like for instance politicans, but that's all a bunch of nonsense," he said.

Schwarzenegger concluded: "The men, the women that sacrificed their lives, they are the true action heroes so I say thank you to them. When you think back to the Second World War, which ended 75 years ago, since then we have had peace not only around the world but especially in Europe. So thank you to the veterans. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart from this immigrant. Everything that happened in my life, all the successes, it's because of you."

Schwarzenegger's Instagram message comes weeks after he underwent heart surgery to receive a new aortic valve. The "Terminator" star, who has a congenital heart defect, last underwent heart surgery in 2018, when complications arose during an experimental procedure to replace a catheter valve in his heart.