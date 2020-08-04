Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrates 73rd birthday with Maria Shriver and their kids

Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated his 73rd birthday with his estranged wife Maria Shriver and their four kids, according to an Instagram post shared by their son Patrick.

“I’m trying so hard to smile.... damn wisdom teeth SMH,” Patrick wrote on Monday. “Happy birthday pops! Love u.”

In the smiling family portrait, Shriver, 64, was pictured standing next to the Hollywood actor alongside Katherine, 30, Christopher, 22, Patrick, 26 and Christina, 29.

It’s not immediately clear if the photo was snapped on Schwarzenegger’s actual birthday on July 30, but “The Terminator” actor appeared to be happy with his family and selection of desserts nonetheless.

“Family time is the best time,” Katherine wrote under her brother’s post. She also shared a collection of photos honoring Schwarzenegger on Thursday.

Schwarzenegger’s 22-year-old son, Joseph Baena, who he shares with former housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena, shared a birthday shout out as well.

“Wishing the Happiest Birthday to my Dad,” he wrote on Instagram with a photo of the two hugging. “You are and will always be ‘Número Uno’.”

Shriver didn’t dedicate a post to Schwarzenegger but was still present during his birthday celebration. The pair separated in 2011 and have yet to finalize their divorce.

A week before Schwarzenegger’s birthday, the actor sent birthday well wishes to his daughter Christina, which may or may not explain the abundance of dessert items at the family gathering.

“Happy birthday Christina! I am proud of you every day, I love you with all of my heart, and spending time with you is one of my favorite things to do, in lockdown and always,” Schwarzenegger wrote on July 23. “I can’t wait to see what you accomplish this year.”