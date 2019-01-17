Arnold Schwarzenegger fangirled over Chris Pratt 3 years before engagement to daughter Katherine

It seems like Arnold Schwarzenegger was a fan of Chris Pratt even before the “Avengers” actor got engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger.

In a 2015 tweet, Schwarzenegger showed how ecstatic he was to have his autograph next to Pratt’s on a board at “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

“Right next to friggin’ Arnold!” Pratt wrote in June 2015 that was pictured in a Twitter post.

Schwarzenegger returned the sentiment by tweeting, “I’m right next to friggin’ CHRIS PRATT. Congrats on the monster opening weekend, @prattprattpratt. You deserve it.”

Fast-forward three years, Pratt is engaged to the “Terminator” star’s daughter, Katherine. Pratt announced he proposed to the 29-year-old author on Sunday after seven months of dating.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

Katherine Schwarzenegger’s mother, Maria Shriver, also congratulated the couple on Instagram.

“Congratulations to two loving kind caring thoughtful Spiritual people we are so happy for you you are blessed as is everyone who knows you yes let’s go,” Shriver wrote.

Pratt was married to actres Anna Faris for nine years before their divorce was finalized in 2018. They share 6-year-old son Jack.