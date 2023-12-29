Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito have 'Twins' reunion: 'My brother'

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito have reunited, and it feels so good.

The "True Lies" star posted a photo of him posing with DeVito on a recent visit to the set of "I Need That," a Broadway play DeVito is starring in.

"My brother! It was fantastic to see Danny on Broadway in ‘I Need That,’" Schwarzenegger captioned the photo. "He and Lucy and everybody involved kept the audience entertained, laughing and loving every minute - one of the best plays I’ve ever seen, a true spectacle with heart!! I can’t wait to work together again."

The two starred together in the 1988 buddy comedy, "Twins," in which they played genetically engineered twins who found each other later in life after being separated at birth.

Fans in the comments section were over the moon to see their favorite siblings together again and couldn't help playing off the movie's ironic title, writing "Couldn’t tell you two apart" and "Still lookin like twins!"

One commenter wrote, "We need a twins sequel," which, coincidentally, was almost a possibility, twice.

"Billy [Crystal] and I want to work together again. We were looking at possibly doing ‘Throw Papa From the Train,’" DeVito told GQ in November 2023. "And then Arnold [Schwarzenegger] and I want to work together. We missed ‘Twins 2’ because he became governor, which, he should have done ‘Twins 2’ instead of becoming governor. Now, we have a little thing going, a little project that we've been chatting about."

More recently, a sequel to the movie, which was going to be called "Triplets," was in the works. The story would have revolved around DeVito and Schwarzenegger's characters finding out they were triplets. Eddie Murphy, then Tracy Morgan, were attached to the film.

The movie was delayed when it's director, Ivan Reitman, who also directed the original movie, died in February 2022. The project was eventually scrapped, with Schwarzenegger telling The Hollywood Reporter in May 2023 Ivan's son "Jason Reitman literally stopped the project when his father died.

"His father wanted to do it really badly. I wanted to do it really badly. Danny DeVito wanted to do it really badly. We had the financing," Schwarzenegger told the outlet. "When his father passed away, Jason says, ‘I never liked the idea,’ and put a hold on it. I’m developing another movie with Danny; he’s so much fun to work with and so talented."

While it's unclear what their next project together will be, DeVito and Schwarzenegger also worked together in the 1994 movie "Junior."

DeVito is starring in the Broadway play, "I Need That," with his daughter, Lucy. In the play, DeVito plays an agoraphobic hoarder forced to deal with the reality of his condition when the government sends him a notice alerting him he either has to clean up his property or be evicted.

This is DeVito's second stint on Broadway. He made his debut on the Great White Way in 2017, when he played Gregory Solomon in Arthur Miller's "The Price," a role that earned him a Tony Award nomination.

"This play is really wonderful," DeVito told Entertainment Weekly in October 2023. "We did a a four-day table read of it two years ago and then at the Dorset Theater Festival in a stage reading about a year ago. ... We've been waiting patiently for everybody's schedules to be right, and now we're doing it."