Arnold Schwarzenegger's pet donkey leaves Peyton Manning stunned

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s pet donkey is ready for her close-up.

Schwarzenegger’s pet donkey, Lulu, stole the spotlight during his interview with famous sports brothers Eli and Peyton Manning. Her special appearance took the Mannings by surprise.

"Oh – what is... what is that?" a confused Eli reacted during the "ManningCast."

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER, REESE WITHERSPOON PARENT WITH TOUGH LOVE: ‘LEARNING FROM FAILURE’

"That donkey looks like you eating, Peyton," Eli quipped as his brother appeared shocked by the "Terminator" icon feeding his pet on camera.

Lulu was front and center as Eli attempted to introduce Schwarzenegger, 76, while the former California governor was heard in the background saying, "Oh, yes," and comforted his pet donkey.

After Schwarzenegger fed Lulu her snack, the donkey walked out of the frame and the Manning brothers continued their sports commentary with the celebrity guest.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER FILLING A POTHOLE SPARKS CONTROVERSY WITHIN CITY OF LOS ANGELES

This isn’t the first time Schwarzenegger’s unique pet grabbed the public’s attention.

Schwarzenegger recently emphasized the importance of a morning fitness routine, which involved his pet animals.

He admitted during the "Town & Country" Philanthropy Summit this week that he "doesn't think" when he wakes up and goes directly into training.

"I feel good in the morning," he said, via People magazine. "I get up, and I feed my animals, Lulu and Whiskey, and my little pig, Chanel. I feed the dogs, then I go to the gym."

Earlier this year, Danny DeVito, a longtime famous friend of Schwarzenegger, called out the action star's love for animals, saying he lets his pets roam "all over" his California home. Schwarzenegger takes care of multiple pets, including a miniature pony named Whiskey.

"The animals just roam around all over the place – they're coming to getcha! Ha ha! It's, like, 'What's that?' 'Oh, it's a horse.' 'A HORSE?!' Arnold loves his animals," DeVito told The Sunday Times.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Schwarzenegger’s pets are surely part of the family, as his daughter Katherine posed with the mini pony with her daughter in his backyard.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Just me and my girl, cuddling and playing with dolls and ponies…. A dream come true," Katherine shared on Instagram. Katherine shares two daughters with her husband Chris Pratt – Eloise Christina, 18 months, and Lyla Maria, 3.

Meanwhile, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Schwarzenegger urged people to stay home in a lighthearted video, which featured his pets.

Schwarzenegger is seen in his kitchen where he was feeding his tiny pet donkey and horse while encouraging people to change up their way of life. The famous bodybuilder even discouraged people from hitting the gym.