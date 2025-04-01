Arnold Schwarzenegger called son Patrick’s ‘White Lotus’ nude scene ‘absurd’

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Patrick, is following in his dad’s acting footsteps, but his nude scenes in "The White Lotus" are something neither of his parents were fully prepared for.

As the third season of the popular hit show unfolds, Patrick’s scenes seem to get more revealing.

While Arnold was supportive, Patrick said his famous dad had a few thoughts.

"After the first episode, he was cracking up over the scene in the bedroom. He thought it was so funny and so absurd," Patrick shared during an interview with Men’s Health.

However, as the season went on, Patrick’s controversial scenes became racier and sparked backlash among fans.

During the March 16 episode, Patrick, 31, shared a kiss with his onscreen brother after a night of partying on drugs and alcohol with two female characters took a turn.

"The Terminator" actor reacted to Patrick’s behind-the-scenes photo on X with a meme of one of Arnold’s movie characters doing a shocked double take.

The former California governor additionally showed his support during "The White Lotus" red carpet, where he teased his son about his risqué scene on social media.

"I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say - the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Don’t miss it this Sunday - trust me," Arnold wrote on Instagram at the time.

Patrick noted that he also has his mother Maria Shriver's support.

"And I know my mom is caught up, and she’s loving it. She’s a huge fan of ‘The White Lotus,’" he told Men’s Health.

However, Shriver confessed she wasn’t fully warned about what her son’s nude scenes would include.

"I did know that was coming," Shriver said on Today. "He kind of warned me, but not really warned me. That’s between me and Patrick. He kind of warned me, but he won’t tell me."

Patrick plays Saxon in the Emmy Award-winning comedy drama. Saxon is the son of a wealthy Southern family staying at The White Lotus hotel in Thailand.

He previously defined his character as a flirtatious "finance bro."

While Patrick's nude scene went viral, he said it also led to some uncomfortable moments at home.

The actor admitted he "shrunk into [his] seat" while watching the scene with his family.

"It was weird. … She came to the premiere — her, my dad, my fiancée, my whole family. No one knows anything about the show," he previously told "Today."

"I don’t spill any secrets, and when that scene came on, I slowly shrunk into my seat. But the crazy thing is that’s nothing. There’s so much more stuff to come."