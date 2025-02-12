Expand / Collapse search
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick admits he's afraid to watch nude 'White Lotus' scene with famous family

Former California governor teases son’s racy 'White Lotus' scenes, says ‘apple doesn’t fall far from the tree’

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Arnold Schwarzenegger is ready to jump back into action: ‘older people don’t retire, they just reload’ Video

Arnold Schwarzenegger is ready to jump back into action: ‘older people don’t retire, they just reload’

Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke with Fox News Digital about filling potholes for the city of Los Angeles, his new action hero series, and his relationship with Bruce Willis.

Patrick Schwarzenegger is baring it all in his upcoming role in the popular drama, "The White Lotus."

While Patrick, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, is following in his famous father’s acting footsteps, the 31-year-old admitted he is nervous for his family to watch his nude scenes. 

When asked how his family would react to his racy "White Lotus" moments, Patrick replied he may step out of the room when the scenes appear on-screen. 

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Patrick Schwarzenegger

Patrick Schwarzenegger, right, admitted he has "mixed" feelings about his famous family watching his nude scenes in season three of "The White Lotus." (Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage/Getty Images)

"I am a mix of things, I’m excited, I’m very excited," he said on the "Today" show. "Then there are a couple of scenes where I think I’ll go to the bathroom, take a few minutes [to] break."

Patrick plays Saxon in the Emmy Award-winning comedy drama. Saxon is the son of a wealthy Southern family who is staying at The White Lotus hotel in Thailand. 

Patrick Schwarzenegger in The White Lotus

Patrick Schwarzenegger in "The White Lotus" season 3. (HBO)

Arnold, teased his son about his risqué scene on social media and shared how ecstatic he was for the upcoming season. 

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "The White Lotus" Season 3. (Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage/Getty Images)

"I was so pumped to take a break from filming to celebrate @patrickschwarzenegger at the White Lotus Season 3 premiere. What a show!" Arnold penned on Instagram with a photo of his son on the red carpet. 

"I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say - the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Don’t miss it this Sunday - trust me."

patrick-schwarzenegger_0

Patrick Schwarzenegger shared that his family were already big fans of "The White Lotus" and were thrilled when he got the role. (HBO)

Patrick took to X and reposted a headline article that pointed out his father’s comments on his provocative scene. 

"Parents," he said with two facepalm emojis. 

Schwarzenegger family and friends

From left to right, Christopher Schwarzenegger, Christina Schwarzenegger, Abby Champion, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and Chris Pratt attend the world premiere of "The White Lotus" Season 3. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO/Getty Images)

He also shared that his family are big fans of "The White Lotus" and their reaction when they found out he was part of the series. 

"They’re massive fans. We would watch it every Sunday as a family," Patrick told Today.

"I was trying to keep it a secret and then my mom was like ‘you’re pregnant, why are you acting so weird?’"

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Of his son's racy scenes, Arnold Schwarzenegger said, "I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say - the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree." (Rolf Konow/Sygma/Sygma with Getty Images)

When Patrick shared with his family that he was booked a part in "The White Lotus" and would be filming in Thailand for seven months, he said his mother, Maria Shriver, and his sister, Katherine Schwarzenegger, could not be more excited.

"She screamed and started sobbing, then my sister started sobbing, then I started crying. It was a domino effect," Patrick said.

Arnold shares four children with ex-wife Shriver – Patrick, Katherine, Christopher and Christina. 

The White Lotus cast 3

Cast of "The White Lotus" season 3. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO/Getty Images)

He also has one son, Joseph Baena, with Mildred Baena, the family's former housekeeper.

Patrick will star alongside season three cast members – Natasha Rothwell, Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Leslie Bibb, Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, Korean pop star Lalisa Manobal and more. 

Previous seasons of "The White Lotus," directed by Mike White, featured star-studded cast members including Jennifer Coolidge and Sydney Sweeney.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

