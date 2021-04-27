Arnold Schwarzenegger calls 2021 Oscars ‘boring,’ shares hilarious idea to make it more interesting

Arnold Schwarzenegger was not a fan of the Oscars this year.

The 73-year-old actor appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Monday night and opened up about Hollywood’s biggest event, which drew sharp criticism from fans and critics alike after switching up the format, venue and more on Sunday.

Schwarzenegger admitted to only watching about a third of the ceremony "because it was so boring."

"I basically just turned it off and I just couldn’t watch it anymore because there was so much talent there on the stage that it was so boring – how could you make this, with all this talent, so boring?" the actor continued.

The "Terminator" star had an idea, however, for how to improve the show next year.

"I think next time, they should take it to Muscle Beach and have the Oscars on Muscle Beach," he joked.

Schwarzenegger himself has never been nominated for an Oscar, but won a Golden Globe in 1977 and was nominated for a second in 1995. Additionally, he won an Emmy in 2014 for executive producing the documentary "Tied with American Masters."

Muscle Beach, the star’s suggested locale, is located in Santa Monica, Calif., and is known for popularizing bodybuilding, physical fitness, acrobatics, gymnastics and more.

The Oscars made several changes to the telecast this year, due both in part to the coronavirus and constantly dropping ratings – though this year also saw a massive drop in viewership.

Musical performances were cut out of this year’s ceremony and were instead given during a pre-show that aired before the awards were given out.

The show also was criticized for allowing longer acceptance speeches and awkward interludes by presenters. Hollywood heavyweights like Laura Dern, Halle Berry, Harrison Ford and more presented awards after lengthy monologues many found to be unnecessary.

Finally, the most intense criticism for the show came from the changing of the awards’ traditional order, presenting best picture before the leading acting awards. The change, many thought, was done to conclude the show with an emotional win for the late Chadwick Boseman – who was considered a lock for the award – but ultimately, Anthony Hopkins won, leaving many feeling that the ending was awkward.