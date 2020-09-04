Armie Hammer, Rumer Willis relationship is ‘very casual’: source

Armie Hammer and Rumer Willis were spotted arm in arm this week in a move that many speculated was his attempt at getting back into the dating scene following his split from wife Elizabeth Chambers.

The actor and daughter of Bruce Willis were photographed Wednesday after they grabbed breakfast at the Dialog Café in West Hollywood, Calif., but according to sources familiar with the pair, their outing was nothing more than a casual catchup among close pals.

"They seemed happy and very familiar with one another," an insider told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, maintaining that they ate together for an hour. "They blended in with their masks on, and had their arms around each other closely while walking."

An additional source relayed to the outlet that Hammer’s relationship with Willis, 32, is “very casual” and pressed that the “Call Me By Your Name” star, 34, and Willis hit it off after being introduced via mutual friends.

The insider said both performers aren’t quick to jump into anything serious at this time and are feeling each other out.

Their public outing, in which Hammer sported a blue and white hooded sweatshirt, brown jeans and green and white Stan Smith sneakers while Willis kept it clean in an all-white ensemble, according to photos obtained by Page Six -- comes nearly two months after Hammer and Chambers announced in a joint statement that they were dissolving their marriage after 10 years.

“Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents,” they said via Instagram. “It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage," the two said in a joint statement.

The memo continued: "As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time."

Despite their split, the exes seem to remain cordial, with Chambers sharing a family photo for Hammer’s birthday. “You are loved,” she said in a brief Instagram Story post.

Hammer and Chambers share two kids together, Harper, 5, and Ford, 3.