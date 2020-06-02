Armie Hammer shares bizarre shirtless video of himself chugging beer, golfing

Armie Hammer confused some of his fans after posting a bizarre video of himself while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic in the Grand Cayman Islands.

On Saturday, the “Call Me By Your Name” actor shared a video on his Instagram in which he rises into frame shirtless with a shaved head and mustache as The Temptations’ “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone” plays in the background. He’s holding a golf club in one hand and what appears to be a can of beer in the other. He silently chugs the can, throws it off-screen and belches before turning around and hitting a gold ball into the distance and walking off-screen.

“When the world is ending but you already have come to terms with the fact that this current time is ruled by chaos…” he captioned the strange post.

The video gained a lot of attention from his 1.4 million followers, with some users commenting positively, saying that it brightened their day, and others questioning if perhaps the COVID-19 isolation is starting to get to the 33-year-old celebrity.

"is this a breakdown armie?" one user asked.

"Are you okay?" another user commented.

"I am seriously worried about you armie," a third person wrote.



The actor’s wife, entrepreneur and journalist Elizabeth Chambers Hammer revealed on Instagram last month that they’ve been riding out the coronavirus pandemic in the Cayman Islands with their two kids, daughter Harmer, 5, and son Ford, 3.

“We’re currently quarantined in the Caymans, which wasn’t planned when we left LA 5 weeks ago for nyc for previews of @minutesbway,” Elizabeth wrote. “Due to travel restrictions, school closures and the fact that we were planning to be here with our extended family two weeks later for spring break, we made this decision for the health and safety of our family. But none of that is the point…I just know this is a very sensitive time and emotions are heightened, so felt the need to explain.”

The couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last month as well, which she commemorated with a sweet post on her own Instagram showing a photo from their wedding as well as a picture of their family staring out onto the ocean.

“TEN years married, twelve together, thirteen years as best friends. Happy Anniversary, my love,” she wrote in part.