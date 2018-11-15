Armie Hammer apologizes for being an a--hat to celebrities who posted selfies with Stan Lee after his death

​​​​​​​Armie Hammer is sorry he criticized celebrities for posting selfies with Stan Lee in the wake of his passing on Monday.

“While attempting to provide some unnecessary social commentary about the current selfie culture, I (in true a--hat form – thank you Jeffrey Dean Morgan) inadvertently offended many who were genuinely grieving the loss of a true icon,” the 32-year-old actor wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart and will be working on my Twitter impulse control.”

On Monday, Hammer called out celebrities for posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee, a group that included Hugh Jackman, Mark Hamill, Tom Holland and Chris Pratt.

“No better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself,” he wrote, sparking swift backlash from Lee fans, including “Walking Dead” actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

“Looks like you found a way to use others ways of mourning and their memories to draw some attention to yourself. You sound like a real asshat,” Morgan wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted.

The Marvel icon passed away on Monday at age 95.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.