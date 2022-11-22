Armie Hammer's father, Michael Armand Hammer, dead at 67

Actor Armie Hammer's father, Michael Armand Hammer, has died.

Michael's death was confirmed to Fox News Digital by his first wife, Dru Ann Mobley. She is the mother of Michael's children.

"I had no idea how hard this would hit me. We were married for 26 beautiful years and raised two amazing sons together, Armie and Viktor," Mobley told Fox News Digital. "Michael came to know Jesus as his Savior through my father and me, so I know he is rejoicing in Heaven cheering us Hammers on to 'fight to good fight.'"

Michael died Sunday following a battle with cancer, according to TMZ. He was 67.

Armie and his family were the subjects of a Discovery+ docuseries which explored the "deeply troubling accusations leveled against critically acclaimed actor Armie Hammer and the dark, twisted legacy of the Hammer dynasty."

The actor's aunt, Casey Hammer, praised the women who came forward with sexual abuse accusations against Armie last year. He allegedly sent text messages to multiple women detailing sexual fantasies, which included cannibalism.

A woman also claimed Armie raped her in 2017, which prompted a nine-month criminal investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department . Chargers were never filed, and Armie denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.

Amid the accusations, he was dropped from a number of films, including Paramount's "The Offer," a show about the making of "The Godfather," whose lead role went to Miles Teller. He was also supposed to star opposite Jennifer Lopez in "Shotgun Wedding," a role which went to Josh Duhamel.

Following the public fallout from Hollywood, Armie entered rehab to seek help dealing with issues related to drugs, alcohol and sex. He left treatment in May 2021 and was reportedly later spotted selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands.

Armie's estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, filed for divorce in 2020, and the former couple has two children.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.