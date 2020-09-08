Ariel Winter debuts pink hair, flashes abs in crop top

Ariel Winter debuted her new rose gold pink hair on Monday.

The “Modern Family” alum smirked in a series of photos to show off her new look.

Winter, 22, wore a cropped white T-shirt, flashing her abs, and light-wash jeans.

ARIEL WINTER SHOWS OFF PLATINUM BLONDE HAIR, CHANNELS ‘GOT’ CHARACTER DAENERYS TARGARYEN: 'WINTER IS COMING'

To compliment her rose gold tresses, the actress had on bright pink lipstick.

"Pinkie Pie spotted in the wild on Labor Day," Winter captioned the slideshow of photos of her colored, shoulder-length hair.

This is the third time “The Last Movie Star” actress has switched up her hair color during quarantine.

In February, following the series finale of “Modern Family,” Winter said goodbye to her black hair that her character, Alex Dunphy, had throughout the 11 seasons.

'MODERN FAMILY' CAST SHARES EMOTIONAL PHOTOS FROM READING THE FINAL EPISODE'S SCRIPT

“Bye bye dark hair :) I don’t think I’ll miss you,” she captioned a video of her playing with her hair before debuting the next style.

Winter then transformed her long, dark tresses with a shoulder-length chop and strawberry blond hair.

“I’m a strawberry and a shortcake sooooo new nickname?” she captioned the reveal.

ARIEL WINTER CONFIRMS SHE'S DATING LUKE BENWARD BY SHARING A PIC FOR #FIRSTPHOTOCHALLENGE SOCIAL MEDIA TREND

In July, she traded the strawberry blond for a platinum blond hairstyle inspired by “Game of Thrones” character Daenerys Targaryen.

"Winter Is Coming!!!!!!!!!!!” the actress said of her bold departure from dark hair.

In addition to Winter’s ever-changing hairstyles, she recently completed her first film since the end of “Modern Family.”

ARIEL WINTER SAYS SHE CUT THE TOP OF HER THUMB OFF: 'I WAS SO SHOCKED'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The actress wrapped up filming the indie movie “Don’t Log Off,” which is a comedy-thriller about the early days of quarantine. She starred in and produced the film.

She also worked alongside her boyfriend Luke Benward for the project.