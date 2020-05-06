Ariel Winter says she cut the top of her thumb off: 'I was so shocked'

Ariel Winter has a new battle scar -- sort of.

The former "Modern Family" star recently embarked on a culinary adventure that led to a trip to the hospital, as well as what she calls "a mildly sad-looking thumb."

Winters revealed to Access that she sliced the top of her thumb off while cooking.

ARIEL WINTER CONFIRMS SHE'S DATING LUKE BENWARD BY SHARING A PIC FOR #FIRSTPHOTOCHALLENGE SOCIAL MEDIA TREND

"I was trying to make Greek food because I'm Greek... and I had chopped four onions just before I chopped this one thing. Chopped four onions and it was great. I just got new knives too," remembered the 22-year-old actress.

"I went to chop a peeled tomato and sliced the top part of my thumb off on a peeled tomato," she revealed.

Winter recalled feeling surprised.

ELON MUSK, GRIMES' NEWBORN'S NAME, X Æ A-12, COULD HOLD UP IF CHALLENGED IN COURT, LEGAL EXPERT SAYS

"I was so shocked that it was more like hyperventilating," she said. "I was like, 'I should be crying but I can't believe it, I can't believe it.'"

Better yet, Winter revealed that she "sliced an artery."

"I bled so much, so [my boyfriend and I] had to go to the hospital, and he actually brought the tip of my finger to the hospital," said Winter.

Eventually, Winter said, a nurse gave her the piece of her thumb back in a plastic bag, but she mistakenly threw it out, not knowing what was in the bag.

Luckily, the actress has a positive outlook on the situation.

"I mean, it's the top of my thumb, it definitely hurt and it wasn't fun and it was a good portion of it," she said. "But at the same time, they took great care of me, I was bleeding a lot, but again, it's my thumb. So many people are in there for so much worse."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Winter then joked that she "will have just a mildly sad-looking thumb" from here on out.