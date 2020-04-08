Ariel Winter confirms she's dating Luke Benward by sharing a pic for #FirstPhotoChallenge social media trend

Ariel Winter confirmed some exciting relationship news.

The "Modern Family" star confirmed she's dating Luke Benward, 24, by taking part in the social media trend #FirstPhotoChallenge. The viral hashtag encourages couples to share the first photo of them together.

Winter, 22, revealed that she couldn't find a non-paparazzi photo of her and Benward, so she posted one "taken sneakily" by Winter's friend actress-model Paris Berelc.

"Even though we've been friends for four years, this is the first photo I could find of just us two aside from a paparazzi photo sooooo this will have to do for this challenge," Winter joked.

In the pic, Winter's back is turned to the camera and she's wearing a little back dress and heels as she smiles while looking up at Benward. Winter wasn't sure of the photo's date either.

Benward is also an actor and recently starred in the thriller "Grand Isle" with Nicolas Cage.

Recently, Winter opened up about growing up in the public eye.

“It’s not very easy, just because people think that just because you’re on TV, they’re entitled to your life,” Winter said of being on a popular television show. “It’s even worse with social media, because people can just say anything they want. So that was rough because I feel like I got on social media right at the start of it becoming big, and I was really young, and people were just figuring out how to bash people online."

Winter said she was forced her to grow up "a little bit earlier than" she would have without being famous.

“But, in this industry, I feel like it’s par for the course, and I feel like it’s also helped quite a bit in who I am," she said.

