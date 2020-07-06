Ariel Winter shows off platinum blonde hair, channels ‘GoT’ character Daenerys Targaryen: 'Winter is coming'

Ariel Winter is showing off a brand new 'do.

The "Modern Family" alum took to Instagram on Saturday to debut her icy new locks while channeling actress Emilia Clarke's "Game of Thrones" character Daenerys Targaryen.

"Winter Is Coming!!!!!!!!!!!" Winter, 22, captioned the snapshots, which features the star smiling as she lounges on an outdoor sofa.

ARIEL WINTER SAYS SHE CUT THE TOP OF HER THUMB OFF: 'I WAS SO SHOCKED'

Fans were quick to comment on the star's new look. "Blonde looks so good on you!!" wrote one person. "Gorgeous," commented another individual.

This isn't the first time Winter has switched up her hairstyle in recent months. In February, Winter ditched her dark tresses for bright red hair.

'MODERN FAMILY' STAR ARIEL WINTER ON GROWING UP IN FRONT OF THE WORLD: 'IT WAS ROUGH'

"Bye bye dark hair :) I don't think I'll miss you :)))" she captioned a video of her running her hands through her brunette strands at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to dyeing her hair, Winters revealed back in May that she found herself taking a trip to the hospital because she sliced the top of her thumb off while cooking.

"I was trying to make Greek food because I'm Greek... and I had chopped four onions just before I chopped this one thing," she explained to Access at the time. "Chopped four onions and it was great. I just got new knives too. I went to chop a peeled tomato and sliced the top part of my thumb off on a peeled tomato."