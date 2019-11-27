Ariana Grande shows off natural curly hair on Instagram, causes social media frenzy

Ariana Grande shocked her fans this week when she shared a rare video of her natural curly locks.

Known for her signature slick ponytails, the “thank u, next” singer sent her fans into a frenzy after sharing an Instagram Story that showed off her all-natural hair on Tuesday.

The pop singer, 26, is seen in the video running her fingers through her thick, curly tresses while covering her face with her phone.

In the video, she writes, “The most hair,” in a very small font while covering her hand with a white heart emoji.

Fans on social media gave lavish praise to the singer for showing off her natural locks.

“u should really wear ur natural hair sometimes it looks so gorgeous and good 🖤🙏,” one user wrote.

“I’m so happy you showing us your natural hair,” another user very happily wrote.

Fans even clamored for the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer to perform live with the natural look.

“can we have natural hair once before tour ends? @ArianaGrande,” one user pondered.

“are we ever going to see you on stage with just your natural hair? i rlly miss ur curly little hair. i think short hair could be a cute look on you,” another user said.

“you HAVE to wear your natural hair to one of the shows before your is over that would be iconic as hell,” another user begged.

This is not the first time Grande has caused social media pandemonium with her hair. Last November, the singer sported a shorter hairstyle than usual.

Social media users were surprised by Grande's new look — some suggesting she may have gotten a haircut after she and “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson called off their engagement.

“Ariana Grande just chopped her hair. I can assure you I know the exact stage of grief this girl is in,” one user commented on Twitter.