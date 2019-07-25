Ariana Grande's tour poses a slight problem for MTV's VMAs

Ariana Grande’s tour dates may put MTV in an uncomfortable position at the 2019 VMAs.

Grande is nominated for 10 awards this year, tied for the most of any other artist. The star is even up for the highly coveted Video of the Year category for her “Thank U, Next” video. However, the singer is lowering fans' expectations that she’ll be around to accept the award on the big night.

The 26-year-old responded to a fan on Twitter who asked if she plans on being at the VMAs at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 26 saying: “i have shows in london the day before and after.”

The star is in the middle of her Sweetener World Tour. According to her website, Grande has a show in Manchester, U.K. on August 25 followed by another performance in Paris, France on August 27.

As Page Six notes, MTV likes to give its awards to people that are actually in the room on the day in question. However, the VMAs are voted on by fans. Grande’s video received more than 401 million views on YouTube while her competition, Taylor Swift, only earned 92 million for hers. If those numbers are any indication, it seems “Thank U, Next” is far and away the likely candidate to win the big prize. It’s unclear what the network would do should Grande have to accept her prize remotely.

The star is up against “a lot” by 21 Savage ft. J. Cole, Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down,” “Sucker” by the Jonas Brothers, and “Old Town Road (Remix)” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

She previously took home a VMA for Best Pop Video at the 2018 awards.