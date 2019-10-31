Expand / Collapse search
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande rocks 'Twilight Zone'-inspired Halloween costume

By Andy Sahadeo | Fox News
Ariana Grande is rocking a “Twilight Zone”-themed costume for Halloween this year.

On Thursday, the “Thank U, Next” singer took to Instagram to show off her morbid pig-face costume. The costume, based off of the “Eye of the Beholder” episode, pays homage to the cult-classic television show.

“eye of the beholder 👁 🖤,” Grande simply captioned the post — which shows the 26-year-old holding a lit cigarette while sporting an aggressive facial expression in the black-and-white photo.

Grande then followed up with a second post — this time holding the cigarette by her mouth while striking a pose.

“final procedure was a success,” Grande noted.

“What you’re about to watch is a nightmare,” one post eerily noted before Grande rolled out video teasers of her costume.

Grande began teasing the costume earlier this week with a series of black-and-white images and short clips from the TV show.

The episode of the famous TV show deals with a woman who would normally be viewed as beautiful but is ostracized in a society of pig-faced people.