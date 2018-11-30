Ariana Grande releases highly-anticipated music video for ‘Thank U, Next’

Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video is finally here!

After weeks of anticipation, the singer dropped the video on Friday, and as expected, it's totally "fetch."

In the video, Grande epically channels various characters from girl power movies like Torrance Shipman in "Bring It On," Elle Woods in "Legally Blonde," Regina George in "Mean Girls" and Jenna Rink in "13 Going on 30." If that's not epic enough, the costumes are so on point, you would think they were actually stolen from the sets!

The nearly five-minute video also features plenty of celebrity cameos, including Jennifer Coolidge and Jonathan Bennett, reprising their roles as Paulette in "Legally Blonde" and Aaron Samuels in "Mean Girls," respectively. You may also spot a few of Grande's former "Victorious" co-stars, like Daniella Monet, Liz Gillies and Matt Bennett, and friends Troye Sivan, Colleen Ballinger (aka Miranda Sings), Alexa Luria and Courtney Chipolone.

Plus, Kris Jenner! The momager makes a surprise appearance, playing the role of Regina George's mom flawlessly.

Oh, and did we mention even Grande's dog, Toulouse, has a role? The sweet pup channels Elle Woods' beloved sidekick, Bruiser Woods, in the "Legally Blonde"-inspired scenes.

We think it's safe to say this is, hands down, a definite contender for "Video of the Year."

