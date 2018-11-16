Expand / Collapse search
Ariana Grande sports shorter hairdo, sending social media users into a frenzy

By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
Ariana Grande's new hair-do sent social media users into a frenzy.

Social media users reacted to pop star Ariana Grande’s shocking short hairstyle after she posted a picture of her new do on Thursday.

Grande, 25, posted a picture on her Instagram with a filter. The “God is a Woman” singer is known for her signature high ponytail.

“This filter took my eyebrows away but I promise they’re there,” Grande said of the picture, according to E! News.

Social media users were surprised by Grande's new look — some suggesting she may have gotten a haircut after she and “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson called off their engagement last month. It seems like many fans approved the updated look.

“Ariana Grande just chopped her hair. I can assure you I know the exact stage of grief this girl is in,” one woman commented on Twitter.

“It’s the breakup hair cut …. She’s moving on moving on,” another Twitter user added.

“Ariana Grande is all like, new hair who this?” one Instagram user joked.

Kathleen Joyce is a breaking/trending news producer for FoxNews.com. You can follow her at @Kathleen_Joyce8 on Twitter.