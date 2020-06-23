Ariana Grande says she sent food, coffee to Kentucky voters waiting in line: 'Enjoy and use your voice today'

Ariana Grande is helping American voters.

A handful of states are holding primaries on Tuesday, including Kentucky, where the election is being closely watched after polling locations were closed across the state -- including the county home to Louisville, Jefferson County, which has only one polling location, sparking accusations of voter suppression.

As people turn out in droves for the election, lines at the polling locations left open grew very long, leaving extended wait times.

Queue Grande.

JIMMY KIMMEL FACES BACKLASH FOR 'NON-APOLOGY' ADDRESSING BLACKFACE CONTROVERSY

The 26-year-old pop star revealed on Twitter that she sent food and coffee trucks to offer some sustenance to those waiting in line.

"Sent some food and coffee trucks for everyone waiting in line!" Grande said. "Please pull up, enjoy and use your voice today we need u [sic]."

Grande also shared a tweet containing a photo of a number of individuals wearing shirts and holding signs reading "black voters matter" and "vote today."

J.J. ABRAMS' PRODUCTION COMPANY BAD ROBOT RELEASES 20-PAGE EMPLOYEE GUIDE ON PRACTICING ANTI-RACISM

She finished the tweet by tagging the Kentucky Expo Center, the singular polling location in the area.

The "7 Rings" singer received support from her followers in the comments, including one who called her "unmatched."

"Yes thank you, please keep helping and using your platform for the good of the world," wrote a fan.

"Thank you for opening your purse," said another.

Others deemed her a "queen" and "an angel."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A judge ruled last Thursday that Kentucky’s most populous counties will not have more than one polling location for the state’s primary elections, according to the Courier-Journal.

“While it may seem intuitive that, when it comes to polling places, more is better, that is not a call for this Court to make, unless we first find a constitutional or statutory violation,” U.S. District Judge Charles R. Simpson III wrote in his ruling.

The decision was not going to be appealed.

State elections were postponed from May to June because of the coronavirus pandemic. Counties in the state have also adjusted, with Jefferson County using the Exposition Center as its lone polling place, according to the newspaper.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report