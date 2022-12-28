Expand / Collapse search
Ariana Grande donates Christmas gifts to children's hospitals 5 years after deadly Manchester bombing

Grande has donated to children's hospitals each year since the Manchester bombing in 2017

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Ariana Grande continues to donate Christmas gifts to Manchester-area hospitals five years after a deadly bombing occurred outside one of her concerts.

"We were so excited to receive Christmas gifts for young patients across our hospitals from @arianagrande," the social media post read.

"The Christmas presents were distributed to babies, children and teenagers at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, Trafford General, Wythenshawe Hospital and North Manchester General Hospital," the post continued.

"It’s so wonderful that Ariana has once again been so thoughtful and made this special donation to our family of hospitals," Interim Director of Manchester Foundation Trust Charity Tanya Hamid said in a statement. "We know Manchester, and in particular Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, holds a special place in Ariana’s heart."

Ariana Grande donated Christmas gifts to children's hospitals five years after the deadly Manchester Arena bombing.

Ariana Grande donated Christmas gifts to children's hospitals five years after the deadly Manchester Arena bombing. (Instagram: RMCH Charity)

Ariana Grande has donated each year since the deadly attack in 2017.

Ariana Grande has donated each year since the deadly attack in 2017. (Instagram: RMCH Charity)

ARIANA GRANDE REFLECTS ON MANCHESTER BOMBING'S FOURTH ANNIVERSARY: ‘GRIEF IS EVER-PRESENT’

On May 22, 2017, 22 people died when a suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device outside the Manchester Arena as people were exiting.

More than 800 people suffered physical and psychological injuries following the bombing, according to the BBC.

"We knew quickly 22 people had been murdered, and we now know that there are over 800 people with physical and deep psychological injuries from the attack," Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson told the outlet at the time.

"Their lives have been altered forever," he added.

Ariana Grande held a benefit concert following the attack.

Ariana Grande held a benefit concert following the attack. (The Associated Press)

Grande took to social media in May 2021 to pay tribute to the Manchester victims on the fourth anniversary.

"Although grief is ever-present and our relationship to it is evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day year round, I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one," Grande wrote alongside a heart-shaped illustration made up of bumblebees.

"Please know that I am thinking of u all today," she continued. "Manchester, you’re in my heart always."

Ariana Grande performs on stage during the "One Love Manchester" benefit concert.

Ariana Grande performs on stage during the "One Love Manchester" benefit concert. (Photo by Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester)

