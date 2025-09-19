Morrissey cancels weekend shows after receiving 'credible threat' on his life during world tour

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Morrissey canceled two shows in the United States after receiving threats on his life.

The 66-year-old musician was scheduled to perform two shows on the East Coast over the weekend, but announced on Instagram he was forced to cancel due to a "credible threat." He was set to perform at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut, Friday night and at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston Saturday.

"In recent days, there has been a credible threat on Morrissey’s life," the Instagram post read. "Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and audience, tonights engagement at Foxwoods has been cancelled. We appreciate your understanding."

Shortly after announcing the show in Connecticut was canceled, a second post appeared confirming the show in Massachusetts was also canceled. The post promised that "all tickets will be refunded automatically."

The former Smiths frontman, whose full name is Steven Patrick Morrissey, is in the middle of a world tour. He is scheduled to perform in various cities across the U.S. before taking the tour to Mexico at the end of October.

News of the cancellation comes after he was threatened in Ottawa, Canada. According to the Ottawa Citizen, a 26-year-old man was arrested earlier this week for allegedly threatening to kill the musician ahead of his performance at the CityFolk music festival in Ottawa.

According to the outlet, the young man posted the threat on social media.

"Steven Patrick Morrissey when you perform at TD Place here in Ottawa next week on the evening of September 12th, 2025 at about 9pm, I will be present at the venue in the audience and I will attempt to shoot you many times and kill you with a very large gun that I own illegally," he allegedly wrote.

Morrissey went on to perform at the festival as planned.

Many artists have canceled concerts after threats against them or their audiences, including Marilyn Manson, The Chicks and, most recently, Taylor Swift.

Swift canceled three shows in Vienna, Austria, while on the European leg of the Eras Tour in August 2024 after authorities discovered a planned terror attack targeting her concerts.

"We live in a time in which violent means are being used to attack our Western way of life," Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer wrote on X at the time. "Islamist terrorism threatens security and freedom in many Western countries. This is precisely why we will not give up our values ​​​​such as freedom and democracy, but will defend them even more vehemently."

In response to the alleged terror plot planned for the concert, Swift took to social media to address her fans, calling the situation "devastating" and saying the reason for the cancellations "filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt."

"I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together," she wrote on Instagram. "I decided that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London.

"My team and I worked hand in hand with stadium staff and British authorities every day in pursuit of that goal, and I want to thank them for everything they did for us. Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows."