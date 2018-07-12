Ariana Grande defends her political activism in the wake of the Manchester concert bombing

Ariana Grande has been in the public eye recently thanks to her abrupt engagement to “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson. However, in a new interview she decided to break away from tabloid talk to discuss her perceived role in the current political climate in America.

The star opened up in an interview with Elle magazine in which she not only discussed the aftermath she experienced following the Manchester concert bombing, but how she feels about political activism in the wake of such an eye-opening experience.

“Everyone has to have uncomfortable conversations with their relatives,” she advised. “Instead of unfriending people on Facebook who share different political views, comment! Have a conversation! Try to spread the f---ing light.”

The 25-year-old star was thrust into the world of political activism following the 2017 bombing at her sold-out concert of her “Dangerous Woman” tour in Manchester which left 22 dead and 500 more injured.

After facing some dizziness and grief following the incident, the young star returned to the city’s stage just weeks later to perform a benefit concert. Since then, she's performed at a benefit concert in Charlottesville, N.C., aligned herself with the March for Our Lives as well as Black Lives Matter.

As Elle notes, this is not something some of her top 40 counterparts wouldn’t do for fear of alienating a portion of their audience who disagree with their politics.

“That’s wild to me,” Grande says.

She continued: “There’s a lot of noise when you say anything about anything. But if I’m not going to say it, what’s the f---ing point of being here? Not everyone is going to agree with you, but that doesn’t mean I’m just going to shut up and sing my songs. I’m also going to be a human being who cares about other human beings; to be an ally and use my privilege to help educate people.”